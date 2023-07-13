PAX Global Technology, the world's leading payment terminal solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been elected to the Board of Advisors of the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

The Board of Advisors represents the Council's Participating Organizations (POs) worldwide to ensure global industry involvement in the development of PCI standards and programs. As strategic partners, they are representative of the market and bring geographical and technical insights to the Council. In recognition of the ever-changing needs of the payments industry, the Board of Advisors has expanded from 31 to 52 stakeholders, to provide a greater range of input for the Council.

Mr. Jack Lu, Chief Executive Officer of PAX, commented, "We are proud to be the first eastern payment terminal manufacturer to be elected to the PCI Advisory Board. This is recognition of the fact that the PAX brand, our innovative Android-based product roadmap, and global customer base in over 100 countries is positively influencing the payment acceptance industry."