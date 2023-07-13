PAX Global Technology : becomes the first Asian Payment Terminal Vendor elected to the PCI Advisory Board
July 13, 2023
PAX Global Technology, the world's leading payment terminal solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been elected to the Board of Advisors of the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).
The Board of Advisors represents the Council's Participating Organizations (POs) worldwide to ensure global industry involvement in the development of PCI standards and programs. As strategic partners, they are representative of the market and bring geographical and technical insights to the Council. In recognition of the ever-changing needs of the payments industry, the Board of Advisors has expanded from 31 to 52 stakeholders, to provide a greater range of input for the Council.
Mr. Jack Lu, Chief Executive Officer of PAX, commented, "We are proud to be the first eastern payment terminal manufacturer to be elected to the PCI Advisory Board. This is recognition of the fact that the PAX brand, our innovative Android-based product roadmap, and global customer base in over 100 countries is positively influencing the payment acceptance industry."
PAX Global Technology Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of e-payment terminal solutions. The main businesses of the Company include the development and sales of countertop and mobile e-payment terminals. It is also involved in the development and sales of consumer activated devices, contactless card-reading devices and e-payment terminal software. The Company mainly operates businesses in China, the United States and Italy.