PAX Global Technology : Rede Expressos accepts digital payments on board their busses, using PAX A920Pro mobile device in Portugal

May 31, 2021

PAX Global Technology Limited ('PAX', HKEX stock code: 00327.HK), a world-leading provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, is pleased to announce the partnership with Rede Expressos, allowing travelers to pay for their tickets on-board Rede Expressos buses using a card or smartphone.

Rede Expressos was founded in 1995 with the mission to offer a comfortable, fast and safe transport network to passengers between the main cities in Portugal. Today, Rede Expressos provides connections between hundreds of destinations in Portugal, Spain and France, several times a day, guaranteeing a high level of quality and safety, making it the preferred choice of millions of passengers.

Nelson Silva, IT Director at Rede Expressos, said, 'The partnership with PAX was born out of the need to offer a mobile payment service that allows travelers to purchase their bus tickets directly on-board using credit card or smartphone, ensuring greater flexibility in payment acceptance and eliminates the need to pay at the ticket office. PAX, with its wide range of Android terminals, has made it possible to implement the service on our buses and has enabled us to leverage on the new payment technology.'

Digital payments directly on board thanks to the PAX A920 Pro

The SmartPOS PAX A920Pro allows Rede Expressos bus drivers to select the passenger's ticket, accept payment, and print it along with the receipt. All thanks to a single Android device that is also used for transport ticket control.

In 2019, Rede Expressos buses transported 7.7 million people. Traffic in 2020 decreased due to Covid, but despite this situation, the company is ready to offer a new service that will simplify the process of buying and paying tickets, which was previously only done online and at the ticket office.

The project is an important part of Rede Expressos' technology development in the coming years. Rede Expressos plans to install 100 units of PAX SK70 self-service kiosks together with the Android-based unattended solutions IM30 at the ticket offices, which will allow travelers to purchase tickets, exchange them, or print tickets purchased online, anytime.

An interactive and autonomous shopping experience

Nelson Silva, IT Director at Rede Expressos, said, 'We choose to work with PAX self-service kiosks because they offer a new interactive experience to passengers by allowing them to experience the purchase process autonomously, and the large displays can be leveraged to run promotions and to display additional product information.'

Mónica Roldán, Commercial Director of PAX Iberia, said, 'We are very proud of the launch of this project, consistent with our strategy of supporting initiatives to digitise payment services, particularly for the transport sector. The Android innovation aims to make processes more efficient, enabling a range of value-added services for our customers.'