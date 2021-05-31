Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. PAX Global Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    327   BMG6955J1036

PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(327)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAX Global Technology : Rede Expressos accepts digital payments on board their busses, using PAX A920Pro mobile device in Portugal

05/31/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
May 31, 2021

PAX Global Technology Limited ('PAX', HKEX stock code: 00327.HK), a world-leading provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, is pleased to announce the partnership with Rede Expressos, allowing travelers to pay for their tickets on-board Rede Expressos buses using a card or smartphone.

Rede Expressos was founded in 1995 with the mission to offer a comfortable, fast and safe transport network to passengers between the main cities in Portugal. Today, Rede Expressos provides connections between hundreds of destinations in Portugal, Spain and France, several times a day, guaranteeing a high level of quality and safety, making it the preferred choice of millions of passengers.

Nelson Silva, IT Director at Rede Expressos, said, 'The partnership with PAX was born out of the need to offer a mobile payment service that allows travelers to purchase their bus tickets directly on-board using credit card or smartphone, ensuring greater flexibility in payment acceptance and eliminates the need to pay at the ticket office. PAX, with its wide range of Android terminals, has made it possible to implement the service on our buses and has enabled us to leverage on the new payment technology.'

Digital payments directly on board thanks to the PAX A920 Pro

The SmartPOS PAX A920Pro allows Rede Expressos bus drivers to select the passenger's ticket, accept payment, and print it along with the receipt. All thanks to a single Android device that is also used for transport ticket control.

In 2019, Rede Expressos buses transported 7.7 million people. Traffic in 2020 decreased due to Covid, but despite this situation, the company is ready to offer a new service that will simplify the process of buying and paying tickets, which was previously only done online and at the ticket office.

The project is an important part of Rede Expressos' technology development in the coming years. Rede Expressos plans to install 100 units of PAX SK70 self-service kiosks together with the Android-based unattended solutions IM30 at the ticket offices, which will allow travelers to purchase tickets, exchange them, or print tickets purchased online, anytime.

An interactive and autonomous shopping experience

Nelson Silva, IT Director at Rede Expressos, said, 'We choose to work with PAX self-service kiosks because they offer a new interactive experience to passengers by allowing them to experience the purchase process autonomously, and the large displays can be leveraged to run promotions and to display additional product information.'

Mónica Roldán, Commercial Director of PAX Iberia, said, 'We are very proud of the launch of this project, consistent with our strategy of supporting initiatives to digitise payment services, particularly for the transport sector. The Android innovation aims to make processes more efficient, enabling a range of value-added services for our customers.'

Disclaimer

PAX Global Technology Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
02:06aPAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Rede Expressos accepts digital payments on board their ..
PU
05/30PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Rede Expressos accepts digital payments on board their ..
PU
05/28PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Q28 powers new cashless payment solution for FamilyMart..
PU
04/30PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : NetPay releases PAX Android-based smart terminals to th..
PU
04/29PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Touché deploys Oracle solution for F&B and Hospitality ..
PU
04/22PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Next Day Disclosure Return- changes in issued share cap..
PU
04/13PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Shareholders to Vote May 18 on New Share Issuance, Buyb..
MT
04/12PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Form of proxy for 2021 annual general meeting
PU
04/12PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : Notice of 2021 annual general meeting
PU
04/12PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY  : General mandates to issue and repurchase shares, re-ele..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 586 M 849 M 849 M
Net income 2021 1 074 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,85x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 10 639 M 1 371 M 1 371 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 677
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PAX Global Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,80 HKD
Last Close Price 9,70 HKD
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jie Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shi Yeung Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Joint-Secretary
Guo Ming Nie Chairman
Kwok Kuen Man Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED40.99%1 371
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.14.15%30 272
CANON INC.32.58%24 952
INGENICO GROUP30.99%9 386
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.94.53%8 606
TECAN GROUP LTD.3.92%6 015