PaxMedica, Inc.(NasdaqCM:PXMD) dropped from S&P TMI Index

PaxMedica, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), to neurodegenerative disorders, such as Fragile X Tremor Ataxia Syndrome (FXTAS) and post-viral Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder believed to be viral in origin and with rising incidence globally due to the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Its lead program PAX-101 is an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders fragile X syndrome (FXS), FXTAS, ME/CFS and Long COVID-19 Syndrome (LCS), a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19.