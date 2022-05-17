Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paya Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAYA   US70434P1030

PAYA HOLDINGS INC.

(PAYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.700 USD   +9.20%
05:22pPAYA : Cocoa Regional Water Utility
PU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Paya Holdings Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/10Earnings Flash (PAYA) PAYA Posts Q1 EPS $0.09, vs. Street Est of $0.08
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paya : Cocoa Regional Water Utility

05/17/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
The regional water utility in Cocoa, Florida serves and bills the city's customers as well as those of six neighboring public utilities. By multiple measures, the utility has a significant number of monthly interactions. For example, it serves more than 90,000 water customers, answers more than 12,000 calls each month on a variety of questions, and assists more than 7,500 walk-in visitors. The volume and complexity of Cocoa's billing means it needs a partner it can trust to maintain its customer service commitments.

Cocoa conducts billing activities every day of the month, consuming 18-20 business days. The staff was spending a great deal of time responding to customer questions about billing and errors that arise because water rates differ for the seven utilities that Cocoa administers. In addition, the volume of paper bills accounted for a significant amount of paper and postage. The regional utility sought a payments partner that could mirror its mission to serve the community with P.R.I.D.E.-Professional, Responsive, Innovative, Dedicated, and Exceptional public services.

Disclaimer

Paya Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 21:21:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 M - -
Net income 2022 16,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 60,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 689 M 689 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Paya Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,22 $
Average target price 8,23 $
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Ian Hack Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Renzulli Chief Financial Officer
Aaron Douglas Cohen Chairman
Balaji Devarasetty Chief Information & Technology Officer
Christine Scappa SVP, Head-Operations & Advanced Client Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYA HOLDINGS INC.-17.67%689
FISERV, INC.-7.26%62 215
BLOCK, INC.-50.65%46 266
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-11.29%33 762
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.39%17 553
NEXI S.P.A-38.53%11 720