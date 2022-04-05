Log in
    PAYA   US70434P1030

PAYA HOLDINGS INC.

(PAYA)
  Report
04/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.67 USD   -4.38%
Paya : ETA Forty Under 40

04/05/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Megan Mountain
Director, Product
ETA Forty Under 40
Recognizing Leaders Across the Digital Payments Ecosystem

ETA's Forty Under 40 highlights the gamechangers at the intersection of payments and technology. This prestigious group was selected based on their impact on the industry and professional character. ETA selected the Forty Under 40 to represent all of the evolving segments of the industry and highlight those whose actions and leadership are driving the payments industry forward.

Click hereto read the full article.

Disclaimer

Paya Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 20:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 280 M - -
Net income 2022 17,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 56,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 783 M 783 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
Paya Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,93 $
Average target price 9,09 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Ian Hack Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Renzulli Chief Financial Officer
Aaron Douglas Cohen Chairman
Darrell Winfield Chief Information Officer
Balaji Devarasetty Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYA HOLDINGS INC.-6.47%783
BLOCK, INC.-10.10%84 137
FISERV, INC.-0.59%67 294
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.94%39 577
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.40%19 771
NEXI S.P.A-24.80%15 148