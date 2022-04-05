Paya : ETA Forty Under 40

Megan Mountain
ETA Forty Under 40
Director, Product
Recognizing Leaders Across the Digital Payments Ecosystem
ETA's Forty Under 40 highlights the gamechangers at the intersection of payments and technology. This prestigious group was selected based on their impact on the industry and professional character. ETA selected the Forty Under 40 to represent all of the evolving segments of the industry and highlight those whose actions and leadership are driving the payments industry forward.
