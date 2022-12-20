Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paya Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAYA   US70434P1030

PAYA HOLDINGS INC.

(PAYA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02 2022-12-20 am EST
7.855 USD   -0.06%
09:36aPaya Partners With 1Retail To Offer Advanced Payment Functionality in Acumatica Cloud ERP
GL
09:35aPaya Partners With 1Retail To Offer Advanced Payment Functionality in Acumatica Cloud ERP
AQ
11/17Paya : How to Prevent a “Failure to Launch” Payments Integration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paya Partners With 1Retail To Offer Advanced Payment Functionality in Acumatica Cloud ERP

12/20/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership Allows 1Retail POS Systems to Store Card Information for Future Purchases

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced a partnership with POS system vendor 1Retail to provide them with access to EMV contactless and stored payments in Acumatica Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Paya’s improved checkout experience offers best-in-class hardware and complete reconciliation of all credit card and ACH payments.

The Paya and 1Retail integration enables a convenient EMV or contactless checkout experience and allows returning customers to make purchases from stored payment information in the Acumatica ERP without a physical card present. This is ideal for businesses that routinely send colleagues to purchase items on their behalf. Paya ensures PCI compliance for these capabilities by extending the P2PE solution across the entire 1Retail and Acumatica environments.

“We’re excited to partner with Paya to offer convenient stored transaction capabilities for consumer purchases,” said Gerry Audell at 1Retail. “As e-commerce continues to grow at such a fast pace and offers frictionless purchasing options, it is important that physical stores keep pace and deliver simplified payment experiences as well.”

Beyond improving the customer checkout experience, the Paya and 1Retail integration improves the reconciliation process and reporting capabilities. Paya’s integration helps merchants quickly match transactions with the clearing accounts for simple and exceptionally fast bank deposits. It is especially powerful for multi-location and high-volume retailers, while saving time for all account receivable departments.

“This partnership helps 1Retail offer a unique and advanced commerce experience for multiple verticals,” said Ben Weiner, EVP Head of B2B & Gov at Paya. “Enabling access to card-on-file transactions at the point of sale will greatly improve customer workflows and provide smoother reporting for merchants using this capability from a 1Retail POS terminal.”

About Paya
Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $40 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high-growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, manufacturing, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Mt. Vernon, OH, and Dallas, TX. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com. Follow us on Twitter (PayaHQ) and LinkedIn (Paya).

About 1Retail
1Retail is a modern application, designed to alleviate the common challenges faced by legacy POS solutions. They offer a customer-centric POS solution that is fast, secure and scalable to meet client needs. The 1Retail software can be delivered via a mobile device or on-terminal and has full offline capability. The solution is designed for the cloud or can be installed locally, on the client’s business computers and servers (on-premise).

Investor Contact:
payair@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Ross Blume
Fusion PR
paya@fusionpr.com


All news about PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
09:36aPaya Partners With 1Retail To Offer Advanced Payment Functionality in Acumatica Cloud E..
GL
09:35aPaya Partners With 1Retail To Offer Advanced Payment Functionality in Acumatica Cloud E..
AQ
11/17Paya : How to Prevent a “Failure to Launch” Payments Integration
PU
11/14Insider Sell: Paya Holdings
MT
11/07Credit Suisse Raises Paya Holdings' Price Target to $9 From $8, Says Q3 Revenue Beat Re..
MT
11/07Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Paya Holdings to $10 From $8, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
11/04Paya Holdings Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/04Transcript : Paya Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
11/04PAYA HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/04Paya Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 282 M - -
Net income 2022 9,04 M - -
Net Debt 2022 71,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 125x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 039 M 1 039 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Paya Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,86 $
Average target price 9,10 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Ian Hack Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Renzulli Chief Financial Officer
Aaron Douglas Cohen Chairman
Balaji Devarasetty Chief Information & Technology Officer
Christine Scappa SVP, Head-Operations & Advanced Client Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYA HOLDINGS INC.31.70%1 039
FISERV, INC.-4.93%62 658
BLOCK, INC.-61.30%36 147
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-31.11%25 182
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.03%13 199
NEXI S.P.A-46.18%10 476