Consumer companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth.

PVH shares plunged after the clothier warned it expected to report first-quarter revenue shy of Wall Street expectations.

The number of job openings in the U.S. remained steady at 8.8 million in February, an indication that help-wanted signs are still rife throughout America as the labor market remains surprisingly intact. In one sign of softness, however, Paychex shares fell as the payroll services company posted less revenue for its fiscal third-quarter than Wall Street expected.

04-02-24 1756ET