O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Paychex Inc, código ISIN BRP1AYBDR006, informa que foi aprovado em 13/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,890000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,4459375 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 30/08/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 08/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 09/08/2023 até 10/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Paychex Inc (Company), ISIN BRP1AYBDR006, hereby informs that on 13/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,890000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,4459375 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 30/08/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 08/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 09/08/2023 to 10/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Paychex Inc. published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 14:58:08 UTC.
Paychex, Inc. specializes in the development of integrated management software packages (ERP). The group also offers outsourcing services for small and mid-size companies. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- payroll and human resources management solutions (74.7%): management solutions for payroll, internal accounting data, taxes, employee benefits, pensions, etc.;
- HR management solutions for professional employer organizations (24.1%): health insurance management, risk management and risk management, employee assistance schemes, etc.;
- fund management (1.2%).
All sales are in the United States.