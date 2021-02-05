Paychex : Celebrating Black History with the People Who Embody the Power of Paychex

Since the 1970s, February has held a special place on the calendar as Black History Month, a time to commemorate Black Americans' achievements. The 'Father of Black History,' Dr. Carter G. Woodson, chose this time of year for a good reason. February was already the birthday month of two prominent men whose historic achievements Black Americans already celebrated-Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Today, the federally recognized celebration calls on each of us to seize the opportunity to honor Black Americans' accomplishments throughout our shared history.

Recognizing Black History in the workplace is important. We must demonstrate that employees and clients are seen, valued, and part of the fabric of the organization. In celebration of Black History Month, we've asked Black employees at Paychex to reflect on their experience and what this month means to them. We'll share thoughts from employees like Deke Johnson, A.J. Porterfield, April Colbert, and more throughout February. Let's hear their story.

Deke Johnson is a Paychex security risk analyst. At work, Deke's experience spans risk assurance, security governance, and compliance. While outside of work, Deke is a proud #GirlDad and single father to his 8-year-old daughter. He is passionate about volunteering and giving back to his community. Through the example he sets for his daughter, he hopes to help erase negative stereotypes and assumptions about single Black fathers.

'Gianna Floyd said of her father George Floyd, 'My daddy changed the world!' and through my efforts, I hope to do the same.'

A.J Porterfield is a Paychex client success supervisor in Oklahoma City. A.J. loves the service industry and demonstrates leadership every day by creating the best experience possible for his clients. His experience as a military brat traveling the world and playing sports in college taught A.J. the impact of positive culture. And how it enables teams to thrive.

'For there to be true change, we have to create opportunities to better our understanding - within Paychex and in our world as well. We want growth, mentoring, and teaching to continue so that Paychex can provide the best service and customer experience possible to our clients.'

Meet April Colbert, human resources business partner manager for Paychex in Pasadena. You'll find no one more passionate about HR services and technology in the pursuit of success for America's employers-and helping them turn entrepreneurial dreams into reality. April has a deep-rooted belief in service, generosity, fairness, compassion, and integrity. Outside of work, April is a wife, mother, Girl Scout Troop leader, and an avid Dodger fan (naming her son after Jackie Robinson). She loves to cook, travel, and find ways to care for her friends and family.

'Black History Month is an opportunity for us, as an organization, to intentionally highlight the incredible contributions that Blacks have made to the society we know today. It is also an opportunity for us to stand in solidarity with our families, friends, and colleagues and collectively recognize that in terms of fairness, inclusion, and equity-we have not yet reached success.'

Black history does not begin and end in February. The richness of the Black experience has allowed us to engage in new narratives around the American experience. Paychex is committed to leading with inclusion and initiating those conversations that lead to positive and sustainable change in our internal and external communities.