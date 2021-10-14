Log in
    PAYX   US7043261079

PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
10/14 02:42:09 pm
118.945 USD   +1.26%
10/06PAYCHEX : Acquires Flock for Undisclosed Sum
MT
10/06PAYCHEX : Acquires Benefits Administration Software Company, Flock
PU
10/06PAYCHEX, INC. (NASDAQGS : PAYX) acquired Flock.
CI
Paychex : Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/14/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable November 29, 2021 to shareholders of record November 1, 2021.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 396 M - -
Net income 2022 1 266 M - -
Net cash 2022 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 42 355 M 42 355 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,42x
EV / Sales 2023 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 117,46 $
Average target price 115,59 $
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
Managers and Directors
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Bradley Schaufenbuel Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYCHEX, INC.26.06%42 355
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.64.34%102 324
BENEFIT ONE INC.87.21%8 011
TRINET GROUP, INC.23.57%6 559
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.24.91%3 381
SMS CO., LTD.3.04%3 126