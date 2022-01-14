Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Paychex, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PAYX   US7043261079

PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
  Report
Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/14/2022 | 12:09pm EST
Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ‑PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable February 24, 2022 to shareholders of record January 31, 2022.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations page.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 498 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net cash 2022 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 45 688 M 45 688 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float -
Chart PAYCHEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paychex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 126,63 $
Average target price 132,94 $
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Mucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Gibson President & Chief Operating Officer
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Bradley Schaufenbuel Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.23%45 688
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.02%90 852
TRINET GROUP, INC.-8.51%5 730
BENEFIT ONE INC.-21.07%5 433
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-5.30%3 121
SMS CO., LTD.-20.53%2 749