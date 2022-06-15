Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Paychex, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PAYX   US7043261079

PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-06-15 pm EDT
118.42 USD   +0.81%
02:01pPaychex, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for June 29, 2022
BU
06/13Self service stays top of mind for HR managers in face of 'The Great Resignation'
AQ
05/23Jefferies Adjusts Paychex's Price Target to $130 from $140, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Paychex, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for June 29, 2022

06/15/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full-year ended May 31, 2022. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, Chairman and CEO, John Gibson, President and COO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex Investor Relations portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 541 M - -
Net income 2022 1 383 M - -
Net cash 2022 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 42 409 M 42 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,23x
EV / Sales 2023 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 117,47 $
Average target price 139,89 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Mucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bradley Gibson President & Chief Operating Officer
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Bradley Schaufenbuel Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYCHEX, INC.-13.94%42 409
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.16%50 575
TRINET GROUP, INC.-22.91%4 637
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-21.49%2 190
BENEFIT ONE INC.-65.07%2 025
SMS CO., LTD.-41.90%1 701