    PAYX   US7043261079

PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:29:15 2023-03-15 pm EDT
107.10 USD   -1.06%
Paychex, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call for March 29, 2023

03/15/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended February 28, 2023. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President and CFO.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex Investor Relations portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 987 M - -
Net income 2023 1 548 M - -
Net cash 2023 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 39 017 M 39 017 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,63x
EV / Sales 2024 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Managers and Directors
John Bradley Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Martin Mucci Chairman
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Bradley Schaufenbuel Chief Information Security Officer & VP
