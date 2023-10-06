Investor 101 Presentation

October 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

You should be aware that certain written and oral statements made by management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time, and any forward-looking statement made in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of issuance of this document to reflect events or circumstances after such date, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

T H E P A Y C H E X S T O R Y

Paychex - A Technology-Driven Growth Company

Leader

in attractive

markets

Innovative

Predictable

Sustainable

technology leader

and powerful

growth and

and trusted advisor

business model

delivering long-

- a key differentiator

term postive impact

Paychex At-A-Glance - Leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions

Market Leader

Leading provider of

HCM Solutions to SMBs with unique combination of HR Technology and tech-enabled Advisory Solutions

Consistent Growth

11%

Adjusted Diluted EPS

CAGR last 5 Years

Margins

#1

Best operating margins in

industry at ~41%

Technology

Leading technology platforms

recognized for innovation

Growing Client Base

~740,000

Payroll Clients

~2,200,000

HR Outsourcing client worksite employees

Improving Retention

Revenue Retention

90%

80%

FY18FY23

Comprehensive Suite of HCM & HR Solutions

Management Solutions

PEO & Insurance Solutions

76%

% Service Revenue

24%

Purpose: Help Businesses Succeed

Leader in Small and Midsized Business Markets

HR Outsourcing

Payroll & HCM

Retirement

Insurance

Software

  • #1 HR Outsourcer
  • 2.2M ASO and PEO worksite employees
  • ~700 HR Professionals
  • Top 2 in both small and mid-market1
  • $750B+ financial transactions processed
  • Pay 1 in 12 American private sector workers

#1 401(k) recordkeeper

A top insurance

in the U.S.2

agency in the U.S.

113K 401(k) plans

~$3B+ in premiums

1.4M participants

paid

>200K H&B applicants

  • HCM companies; Small is <49 employees, midsized is 50-1K employees
    2 PLANSPONSOR magazine's annual Recordkeeping Survey

