Investor 101 Presentation
October 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
You should be aware that certain written and oral statements made by management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time, and any forward-looking statement made in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of issuance of this document to reflect events or circumstances after such date, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
T H E P A Y C H E X S T O R Y
Paychex - A Technology-Driven Growth Company
Leader
in attractive
markets
Innovative
Predictable
Sustainable
technology leader
and powerful
growth and
and trusted advisor
business model
delivering long-
- a key differentiator
term postive impact
Paychex At-A-Glance - Leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions
Market Leader
Leading provider of
HCM Solutions to SMBs with unique combination of HR Technology and tech-enabled Advisory Solutions
Consistent Growth
11%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
CAGR last 5 Years
Margins
#1
Best operating margins in
industry at ~41%
Technology
Leading technology platforms
recognized for innovation
Growing Client Base
~740,000
Payroll Clients
~2,200,000
HR Outsourcing client worksite employees
Improving Retention
Revenue Retention
90%
80%
FY18FY23
Comprehensive Suite of HCM & HR Solutions
Management Solutions
PEO & Insurance Solutions
76%
% Service Revenue
24%
Purpose: Help Businesses Succeed
Leader in Small and Midsized Business Markets
HR Outsourcing
Payroll & HCM
Retirement
Insurance
Software
- #1 HR Outsourcer
- 2.2M ASO and PEO worksite employees
- ~700 HR Professionals
- Top 2 in both small and mid-market1
- $750B+ financial transactions processed
- Pay 1 in 12 American private sector workers
•
#1 401(k) recordkeeper
•
A top insurance
in the U.S.2
agency in the U.S.
•
113K 401(k) plans
•
~$3B+ in premiums
•
1.4M participants
paid
•
>200K H&B applicants
- HCM companies; Small is <49 employees, midsized is 50-1K employees
2 PLANSPONSOR magazine's annual Recordkeeping Survey
