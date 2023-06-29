You should be aware that certain written and oral statements made by management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time, and any forward-looking statement made in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of issuance of this document to reflect events or circumstances after such date, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Paychex Overview
A leading provider of integrated human capital management ("HCM") solutions for human resources ("HR"), payroll, benefits and insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses.
Comprehensive technology-driven HCM solutions company
Leading-edgetechnology platform backed by HR and compliance expertise
Leader in comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions with approximately 2.2M worksite employees(1)
~740,000 clients(1)
Strong financial position
Market capitalization of ~$40B(2)
(1)
As of May 31, 2023
(2)
As of June 28, 2023
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Total Revenue
7%
$1,230M
$1,144M
Operating Income
15%
$453M
$394M
Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
20%
$0.97
$0.81
Q4 FY22
Q4 FY23
Q4 FY22
Q4 FY23
Q4 FY22
Q4 FY23
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure. Refer to slide 16 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.
Paychex, Inc. specializes in the development of integrated management software packages (ERP). The group also offers outsourcing services for small and mid-size companies. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- payroll and human resources management solutions (74.7%): management solutions for payroll, internal accounting data, taxes, employee benefits, pensions, etc.;
- HR management solutions for professional employer organizations (24.1%): health insurance management, risk management and risk management, employee assistance schemes, etc.;
- fund management (1.2%).
All sales are in the United States.