Fourth Quarter Highlights and

Financial Results

Fiscal 2023

Forward Looking Statements

You should be aware that certain written and oral statements made by management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time, and any forward-looking statement made in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of issuance of this document to reflect events or circumstances after such date, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Paychex Overview

A leading provider of integrated human capital management ("HCM") solutions for human resources ("HR"), payroll, benefits and insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses.

  • Comprehensive technology-driven HCM solutions company
  • Leading-edgetechnology platform backed by HR and compliance expertise
  • Leader in comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions with approximately 2.2M worksite employees(1)
  • ~740,000 clients(1)
  • Strong financial position
  • Market capitalization of ~$40B(2)

(1)

As of May 31, 2023

(2)

As of June 28, 2023

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenue

7%

$1,230M

$1,144M

Operating Income

15%

$453M

$394M

Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)

20%

$0.97

$0.81

Q4 FY22

Q4 FY23

Q4 FY22

Q4 FY23

Q4 FY22

Q4 FY23

  1. Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure. Refer to slide 16 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure.

