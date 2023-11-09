Paychex Flex® recognized as a Leader in Digital Payroll and Payroll Plus for extended HR services

NelsonHall, a global analyst and research firm, has once again identified Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, as a “Leader” in its 2023 NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for payroll service providers.

This is the seventh consecutive time Paychex has been positioned in the upper right quadrant of the NEAT graph with a leader designation featuring Paychex Flex®, the company’s cloud-based SaaS solution. The NEAT allows buyers to assess the capabilities of payroll vendors across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the best-performing vendors.

Liz Rennie, NelsonHall’s HR technology & services research director, said, “Paychex is a Leader in the Digital Payroll Capability and Payroll Plus (Extended HR) market segments. It offers responsive customer service alongside robust payroll technology that is easy to use. Paychex clients benefit from payroll insights, accuracy and timeliness, as well as positive employee experiences. Its live agent experience, payroll interactive walkthroughs, and flexibility of notifications are examples of its payroll innovations.”

NelsonHall’s 2023 NEAT report evaluated 15 payroll services vendors based on two criteria: (1) the ability to deliver immediate client benefits and (2) the ability to meet clients’ future requirements. Paychex was positioned highly in the “Leader” category, fulfilling both criteria when evaluated for Digital Payroll Capability and Payroll Plus (Extended HR) Capability.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again by NelsonHall for delivering innovative technology that is enabling business leaders to focus on the bigger picture through productivity gains and optimized workflows,” said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. “Payroll is just one of the many areas of HR technology we are focused on when it comes to Paychex Flex. We’re continuously anticipating the challenges that businesses face to design, develop, and implement the right solutions to help them succeed.”

According to the American Payroll Association’s 2023 “Getting Paid in America” survey, just over 41% of respondents said it would be very difficult to meet current financial obligations if their next paycheck were delayed by a week, with 29% of respondents saying it would be somewhat difficult. Over the past year, Paychex has enhanced several payroll-centric features within the company’s comprehensive HCM platform Paychex Flex to drive payroll transparency, accuracy, and efficiency for payroll administrators and self-service capabilities for employees.

Visit paychex.com to learn more about the Paychex suite of solutions, including payroll.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109390375/en/