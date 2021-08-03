Log in
    PAYX   US7043261079

PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Paychex : Small Business Job Growth Advances in July Amid Signs of Strong Economic Rebound

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
National job growth in July was up notably across all industry sectors and regions over the previous month, according to aggregated payroll data of approximately 350,000 clients provided by Paychex. The data released in the latest report of the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch shows the Small Business Jobs Index jumped 0.85 percent in July, the second strongest one-month increase since 2010, the period of recovery following the Great Recession. At 99.36, the small business jobs index is up more than one percent over last quarter and five percent from last year, suggesting a significant recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hourly earnings growth improved to 3.11 percent in July, up from June's increase of 2.84 percent.

Read the full news release on the Small Business Employment Watch site.

Lisa Fleming

Lisa Fleming joined Paychex in 2006 and last year was promoted to the position of public relations manager. As part of her role, Lisa leads the department's external communications efforts and manages the company's relationship with its outside PR agency partner, Eric Mower & Associates. Lisa is a graduate of Canisius College in Buffalo, New York where she studied English and Communications.

Manager, Public Relations
585-387-6402
lfleming@paychex.com

Disclaimer

Paychex Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
