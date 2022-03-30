Log in
    PAYX   US7043261079

PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
  Report
Paychex : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Third Quarter Highlights and

Financial Results

Fiscal 2022

Forward Looking Statements

You should be aware that certain written and oral statements made by management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time, and any forward-looking statement made in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of issuance of this document to reflect events or circumstances after such date, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Paychex Overview

A leading provider of integrated human capital management ("HCM") software for human resources ("HR"), payroll, benefits and insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses.

  • Comprehensive technology-driven HCM software and solutions company

  • Leading-edge technology platform backed by HR and compliance expertise

  • Leader in comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions

  • >710,000 clients(1)

  • Strong financial position

  • Market capitalization of >$47B(2)

  • (1) As of May 31, 2021

  • (2) As of March 29, 2022

Third Quarter Highlights

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Service RevenuesAdjusted Operating Income(1)Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)

15%

20%

20%

$1,262M

$563M

$1.15

$1,097M

$469M

$0.96

Q3 FY21

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY21

Q3 FY22

Q3 FY21

Q3 FY22

(1)Adjusted operating income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to slide 18 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.

5

Disclaimer

Paychex Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
