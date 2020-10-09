Log in
PAYCHEX, INC.

Paychex : XBRL Q1 2021

10/09/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document and Entity Information [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Aug. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 0-11330
Entity Registrant Name Paychex, Inc.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 16-1124166
Entity Address, Address Line One 911 Panorama Trail South
Entity Address, City or Town Rochester
Entity Address, State or Province NY
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 14625-2396
City Area Code 585
Local Phone Number 385-6666
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, $0.01 par value
Trading Symbol PAYX
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 359,500,317
Amendment Flag false
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q1
Current Fiscal Year End Date --05-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Entity Central Index Key 0000723531

Disclaimer

Paychex Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 939 M - -
Net income 2021 1 007 M - -
Net cash 2021 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 29 504 M 29 504 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 700
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart PAYCHEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paychex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 80,33 $
Last Close Price 82,07 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Chris DeSalvo Vice President-Service Excellence & Operations
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCHEX, INC.-3.52%29 504
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.90%67 024
TRINET GROUP, INC.15.49%4 400
BENEFIT ONE INC.24.06%4 190
SMS CO., LTD.8.43%2 665
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-6.67%2 425
