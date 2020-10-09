|
Paychex : XBRL Q1 2021
10/09/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document and Entity Information [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Period End Date
Aug. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
0-11330
Entity Registrant Name
Paychex, Inc.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
16-1124166
Entity Address, Address Line One
911 Panorama Trail South
Entity Address, City or Town
Rochester
Entity Address, State or Province
NY
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
14625-2396
City Area Code
585
Local Phone Number
385-6666
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, $0.01 par value
Trading Symbol
PAYX
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
359,500,317
Amendment Flag
false
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q1
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--05-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2021
Entity Central Index Key
0000723531
Disclaimer
Paychex Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 21:34:07 UTC
|Sales 2021
3 939 M
|Net income 2021
1 007 M
|Net cash 2021
658 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|29,5x
|Yield 2021
|3,01%
|Capitalization
29 504 M
29 504 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,32x
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 700
|Free-Float
|89,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Average target price
80,33 $
|Last Close Price
82,07 $
|Spread / Highest target
13,3%
|Spread / Average Target
-2,12%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-14,7%