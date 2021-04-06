Log in
PAYCHEX, INC.

(PAYX)
Paychex : Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

04/06/2021 | 09:24am EDT
Third Quarter Highlights and

Financial Results

Fiscal 2021

Forward Looking Statements

You should be aware that certain written and oral statements made by management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time, and any forward-looking statement made in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of issuance of this document to reflect events or circumstances after such date, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Paychex Overview

A leading provider of integrated human capital management ("HCM") solutions for human resources ("HR"), payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses.

  • Integrated, cloud-based HCM platform
  • Leading-edgetechnology solutions coupled with flexible service options
  • Leader in comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions
  • >680,000 clients(1)
  • Strong financial position
  • Market capitalization of >$35B(2)
    1. As of May 31, 2020
    2. As of March 31, 2021

Third Quarter Highlights

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Service Revenues

2%

$1,122M

$1,097M

Q3 FY20

Q3 FY21

Adjusted Operating Income(1)

0%

$470M

$469M

Q3 FY20

Q3 FY21

Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)

1%

$0.97

$0.96

Q3 FY20

Q3 FY21

  1. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to slide 17 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Paychex Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 13:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 985 M - -
Net income 2021 1 062 M - -
Net cash 2021 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 36 193 M 36 193 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 15 700
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends PAYCHEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 94,59 $
Last Close Price 100,36 $
Spread / Highest target 9,61%
Spread / Average Target -5,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Mucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Efrain Rivera Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Blase Thomas Golisano Chairman
Michael E. Gioja SVP-Information Technology & Product Development
Chris DeSalvo Vice President-Service Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYCHEX, INC.7.71%36 193
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.44%79 156
TRINET GROUP, INC.-0.81%5 276
BENEFIT ONE INC.-3.87%4 237
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.3.98%2 899
SMS CO., LTD.-13.42%2 705
