Paychex : Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
04/06/2021 | 09:24am EDT
Third Quarter Highlights and
Financial Results
Fiscal 2021
Forward Looking Statements
You should be aware that certain written and oral statements made by management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial conditions may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time, and any forward-looking statement made in this document speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of issuance of this document to reflect events or circumstances after such date, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
2
Paychex Overview
A leading provider of integrated human capital management ("HCM") solutions for human resources ("HR"), payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses.
Integrated, cloud-based HCM platform
Leading-edgetechnology solutions coupled with flexible service options
Leader in comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions
>680,000 clients(1)
Strong financial position
Market capitalization of >$35B(2)
As of May 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
3
Third Quarter Highlights
4
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Service Revenues
2%
$1,122M
$1,097M
Q3 FY20
Q3 FY21
Adjusted Operating Income(1)
0%
$470M
$469M
Q3 FY20
Q3 FY21
Adjusted Diluted EPS(1)
1%
$0.97
$0.96
Q3 FY20
Q3 FY21
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to slide 17 for a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.
5
