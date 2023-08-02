The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Paycom Payroll, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. On July 31, 2023, Paycom Payroll, LLC notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Paycom Payroll, LLC, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access from May 28, 2023 through June 2, 2023. Paycom Payroll, LLC determined that the information exposed in the data breach may include: names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers/State ID numbers, dates of birth, passport information and employment authorization card information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

