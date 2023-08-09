The Oklahoma-based law firm of Federman & Sherwood filed the first class action lawsuit against Paycom Payroll regarding a recent data breach. On July 31, 2023, Paycom Payroll, LLC notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data. According to Paycom Payroll, LLC, they determined that the information may have been subject to unauthorized access from May 28, 2023, through June 2, 2023. Paycom Payroll, LLC determined that the information exposed in the data breach may include: names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers/State ID numbers, dates of birth, passport information and employment authorization card information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

