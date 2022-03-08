Log in
    PAYC   US70432V1026

PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.

(PAYC)
Paycom Ranks Among the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

03/08/2022 | 02:00pm EST
Fast Company Names Paycom No. 7 in the Enterprise Category

Paycom Software, Inc., (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has been named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2022, which emphasized Paycom’s latest innovation Beti™, an industry-first technology that empowers employees to do their own payroll.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006170/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Paycom is the only HR and payroll technology company to make the global list and the only Oklahoma-based company in the Enterprise category, ranking seventh.

“It is an honor to be recognized among the most innovative companies in the world,” said Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Paycom. “Since founding this company, we have been driven to challenge the status quo in order to transform the way businesses engage their employees, ultimately working to simplify life for employees. Beti is the future of payroll and just one way we continue to disrupt the industry.”

Launched in 2021, Paycom's Beti further automates the payroll process by empowering employees to review, manage and approve payroll tasks, as well as verify checks prior to payout. Employees already manage all other components of their paychecks, including timecards, expenses, PTO requests and benefits; now they have the convenience to process their own payroll within Paycom, too. The tool increases efficiencies with fewer opportunities for payroll errors, making it a game-changer for employees and the HR industry by helping employers avoid manual checks and voids, wire fees and direct deposit reversals. Beti was also named a Top HR Product by Human Resource Executive magazine in 2021.

To determine the list of winners, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across industries and the globe to provide both a snapshot and road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy, including tech, health care, education and entertainment.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

ABOUT PAYCOM

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 316 M - -
Net income 2022 247 M - -
Net cash 2022 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 145 M 18 145 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,8%
Managers and Directors
Chad R. Richison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig E. Boelte Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Shane Hadlock Director-Information Technology
Brad Smith Director-Information Technology
Jon Evans Senior Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-27.42%18 145
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.78%198 468
SAP SE-22.12%123 990
SERVICENOW INC.-19.95%103 924
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.68%34 791
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.39%19 632