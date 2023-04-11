Advanced search
    PAYC   US70432V1026

PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.

(PAYC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:45 2023-04-11 pm EDT
295.91 USD   +0.52%
04:09pPaycom Software, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
04/10Paycom Software Launches Global HCM Product
MT
04/10Paycom Launches Global HCM Solution, Expands Reach Internationally
BU
Paycom Software, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/11/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 2. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern) that day.

Dial-in #:

+1 (833) 470-1428

Intl. Dial-In #:

+1 (404) 975-4839

Access Code:

863310

Replay #:

+1 (866) 813-9403

Intl. Replay #:

+1 (929) 458-6194

Replay Access Code:

670250

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on May 2 through May 9. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, U.S. employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 700 M - -
Net income 2023 341 M - -
Net cash 2023 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 49,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 032 M 17 032 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,62x
EV / Sales 2024 7,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,9%
Managers and Directors
Chad R. Richison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig E. Boelte Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bradley S. Smith Director-Information Technology
Thomas Christopher Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Robert J. Levenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.13%17 032
ORACLE CORPORATION17.35%253 133
SAP SE21.38%148 105
SERVICENOW, INC.21.73%95 946
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.45%40 888
HUBSPOT, INC.40.96%20 138
