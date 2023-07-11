Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Aug. 1. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern) that day.

Dial-in #: +1 (833) 470-1428 Intl. Dial-In #: +1 (404) 975-4839 Access Code: 951918 Replay #: +1 (866) 813-9403 Intl. Replay #: +1 (929) 458-6194 Replay Access Code: 508317

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on Aug. 1 through Aug. 8. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, U.S. employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

