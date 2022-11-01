Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results 11/01/2022 | 04:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter Revenues of $334 million, up 30% from the comparable prior year period Third Quarter GAAP Net Income of $52 million, representing 16% of total revenues, or $0.90 per diluted share Third Quarter Non-GAAP Net Income of $73 million, or $1.27 per diluted share Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $126 million, representing 38% of total revenues Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. “We delivered high quality third quarter results that further strengthened our world class fundamentals. Our very strong results reflect outstanding execution and robust demand for self-service, user-friendly solutions in payroll and human capital management,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “We have a massive opportunity ahead of us, a leading product platform, and a go-to-market strategy designed to deliver rapid and profitable growth for years to come.” Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022 Total Revenues of $334.2 million represented a 30.4% increase compared to total revenues of $256.2 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $328.2 million increased 30.6% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.2% of total revenues. GAAP Net Income was $52.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $73.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $53.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $126.0 million, compared to $89.7 million in the same period last year. Cash and Cash Equivalents were $317.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $278.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Total Debt, Net was $29.0 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $29.2 million as of December 31, 2021. 1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures. Financial Outlook Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2022. Quarter Ending December 31, 2022: Total Revenues in the range of $366 million to $368 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $144 million to $146 million. Year Ending December 31, 2022: Total Revenues in the range of $1.371 billion to $1.373 billion. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $560 million to $562 million. We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins discussed on the teleconference call to net income margin, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of our interest rate swap and other items. Further, we have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted gross margin discussed on the teleconference call to GAAP gross margin because applicable information for future periods, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, cost of revenues, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin and the forward-looking adjusted gross margin to gross margin are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth rate plus adjusted EBITDA margin, or the “Rule of 70.” Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the “Rule of 70” to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs, adjusted EBITDA margin and “Rule of 70”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues and (viii) “Rule of 70” as revenue growth rate (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)). The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do. Conference Call Details: In conjunction with this announcement, Paycom will host a conference call today, November 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial (833) 470-1428 (domestic) or (404) 975-4839 (international) and provide 010496 as the access code. A live webcast as well as the replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Paycom’s website at investors.paycom.com. About Paycom As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom’s estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to research and development and the expansion of our corporate headquarters and other facilities; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; our expected income tax rate for future periods; and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and liquidity. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law. Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,163 $ 277,978 Accounts receivable 14,896 9,490 Prepaid expenses 39,717 23,729 Inventory 1,471 1,131 Income tax receivable 15,168 16,413 Deferred contract costs 90,832 76,724 Current assets before funds held for clients 479,247 405,465 Funds held for clients 1,749,115 1,846,573 Total current assets 2,228,362 2,252,038 Property and equipment, net 383,860 348,953 Intangible assets, net 54,993 58,028 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 536,942 461,852 Other assets 58,524 42,385 Total assets $ 3,314,570 $ 3,215,145 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,211 $ 5,772 Accrued commissions and bonuses 19,037 22,357 Accrued payroll and vacation 36,069 34,259 Deferred revenue 19,546 16,277 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,797 63,397 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 143,660 143,837 Client funds obligation 1,754,095 1,846,573 Total current liabilities 1,897,755 1,990,410 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 139,368 145,504 Long-term deferred revenue 94,465 85,149 Net long-term debt, less current portion 29,000 27,380 Other long-term liabilities 77,602 72,988 Total long-term liabilities 340,435 331,021 Total liabilities 2,238,190 2,321,431 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,517 and 62,298 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 57,867 and 58,012 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 625 623 Additional paid-in capital 550,302 465,594 Retained earnings 1,117,017 915,579 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss) (3,813 ) — Treasury stock, at cost (4,650 and 4,286 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (587,751 ) (488,082 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,076,380 893,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,314,570 $ 3,215,145 Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Recurring $ 328,150 $ 251,306 $ 987,848 $ 756,665 Implementation and other 6,017 4,888 16,762 13,873 Total revenues 334,167 256,194 1,004,610 770,538 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 44,169 34,766 122,265 92,612 Depreciation and amortization 10,935 7,914 31,405 22,751 Total cost of revenues 55,104 42,680 153,670 115,363 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 91,114 69,745 253,834 200,485 Research and development 40,366 31,077 108,774 84,012 General and administrative 60,693 59,980 179,109 160,234 Depreciation and amortization 12,625 9,407 36,378 25,503 Total administrative expenses 204,798 170,209 578,095 470,234 Total operating expenses 259,902 212,889 731,765 585,597 Operating income 74,265 43,305 272,845 184,941 Interest expense (1,018 ) — (1,587 ) — Other income (expense), net 2,041 244 4,331 1,019 Income before income taxes 75,288 43,549 275,589 185,960 Provision for income taxes 23,135 13,170 74,151 38,687 Net income $ 52,153 $ 30,379 $ 201,438 $ 147,273 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.52 $ 3.48 $ 2.55 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.52 $ 3.46 $ 2.53 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,865 57,935 57,949 57,843 Diluted 58,033 58,190 58,193 58,192 Comprehensive earnings (loss): Net income $ 52,153 $ 30,379 $ 201,438 $ 147,273 Unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (2,705 ) — (4,881 ) — Tax effect 492 — 1,068 — Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,213 ) — (3,813 ) — Comprehensive earnings (loss) $ 49,940 $ 30,379 $ 197,625 $ 147,273 Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 201,438 $ 147,273 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 67,783 48,254 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (872 ) (276 ) Non-cash marketing expense 1,320 618 Loss on disposition of property and equipment — 146 Amortization of debt issuance costs 532 27 Stock-based compensation expense 70,815 76,364 Cash paid for derivative settlement 205 (558 ) Gain on derivative (1,559 ) (305 ) Deferred income taxes, net (4,841 ) 12,630 Other (227 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,406 ) (3,874 ) Prepaid expenses (11,203 ) (8,789 ) Inventory 27 97 Other assets (10,104 ) 671 Deferred contract costs (86,634 ) (68,041 ) Accounts payable 4,159 1,659 Income taxes, net 1,245 236 Accrued commissions and bonuses (3,320 ) (1,272 ) Accrued payroll and vacation 1,810 11,609 Deferred revenue 12,585 11,051 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,106 ) 2,117 Net cash provided by operating activities 236,647 229,637 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments from funds held for clients (268,718 ) (170,760 ) Proceeds from investments from funds held for clients 328,731 195,000 Purchases of intangible assets — (1,500 ) Purchases of property and equipment (92,041 ) (86,718 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32,028 ) (63,978 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 29,000 — Repurchases of common stock (94,652 ) — Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (5,017 ) (61,149 ) Payments on long-term debt (29,287 ) (1,331 ) Net change in client funds obligation (92,478 ) 1,346,479 Payment of debt issuance costs (6,437 ) — Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities (198,871 ) 1,283,999 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 5,748 1,449,658 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,812,691 1,585,275 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,818,439 $ 3,034,933 Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,163 $ 230,926 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 1,501,276 2,804,007 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,818,439 $ 3,034,933 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 3,355 $ 5,994 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 6,545 $ 5,108 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 14,385 $ 4,439 Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 52,153 $ 30,379 $ 201,438 $ 147,273 Interest expense 1,018 — 1,587 — Provision for income taxes 23,135 13,170 74,151 38,687 Depreciation and amortization 23,560 17,321 67,783 48,254 EBITDA 99,866 60,870 344,959 234,214 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 24,492 28,991 70,815 76,364 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 1,668 (158 ) — (863 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 126,026 $ 89,703 $ 415,774 $ 309,715 Net income margin 15.6 % 11.9 % 20.1 % 19.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.7 % 35.0 % 41.4 % 40.2 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 52,153 $ 30,379 $ 201,438 $ 147,273 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 24,492 28,991 70,815 76,364 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 1,668 (158 ) — (863 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (4,882 ) (5,626 ) (15,180 ) (26,798 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 73,431 $ 53,586 $ 257,073 $ 195,976 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,865 57,935 57,949 57,843 Diluted 58,033 58,190 58,193 58,192 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.52 $ 3.48 $ 2.55 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.52 $ 3.46 $ 2.53 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.27 $ 0.92 $ 4.44 $ 3.39 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.92 $ 4.42 $ 3.37 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic: Earnings per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.52 $ 3.48 $ 2.55 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.42 0.50 1.22 1.32 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 0.03 — — (0.01 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.08 ) (0.10 ) (0.26 ) (0.47 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.27 $ 0.92 $ 4.44 $ 3.39 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted: Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.52 $ 3.46 $ 2.53 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.42 0.50 1.22 1.31 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 0.03 — — (0.01 ) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.08 ) (0.10 ) (0.26 ) (0.46 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.92 $ 4.42 $ 3.37 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted gross profit: Total revenues $ 334,167 $ 256,194 $ 1,004,610 $ 770,538 Less: Total cost of revenues (55,104 ) (42,680 ) (153,670 ) (115,363 ) Total gross profit 279,063 213,514 850,940 655,175 Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,396 1,256 3,725 3,381 Total adjusted gross profit $ 280,459 $ 214,770 $ 854,665 $ 658,556 Gross margin 83.5 % 83.3 % 84.7 % 85.0 % Adjusted gross margin 83.9 % 83.8 % 85.1 % 85.5 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses: Sales and marketing expenses $ 91,114 $ 69,745 $ 253,834 $ 200,485 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (5,280 ) (3,417 ) (13,186 ) (10,567 ) Adjusted sales and marketing expenses $ 85,834 $ 66,328 $ 240,648 $ 189,918 Total revenues $ 334,167 $ 256,194 $ 1,004,610 $ 770,538 Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 27.3 % 27.2 % 25.3 % 26.0 % Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 25.7 % 25.9 % 24.0 % 24.6 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted total administrative expenses: Total administrative expenses $ 204,798 $ 170,209 $ 578,095 $ 470,234 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (23,096 ) (27,735 ) (67,090 ) (72,983 ) Adjusted total administrative expenses $ 181,702 $ 142,474 $ 511,005 $ 397,251 Total revenues $ 334,167 $ 256,194 $ 1,004,610 $ 770,538 Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 61.3 % 66.4 % 57.5 % 61.0 % Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 54.4 % 55.6 % 50.9 % 51.6 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted research and development expenses: Research and development expenses $ 40,366 $ 31,077 $ 108,774 $ 84,012 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (3,039 ) (1,827 ) (8,115 ) (5,394 ) Adjusted research and development expenses $ 37,327 $ 29,250 $ 100,659 $ 78,618 Total revenues $ 334,167 $ 256,194 $ 1,004,610 $ 770,538 Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 12.1 % 12.1 % 10.8 % 10.9 % Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues 11.2 % 11.4 % 10.0 % 10.2 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total research and development costs: Capitalized research and development costs $ 16,995 $ 13,157 $ 48,835 $ 39,160 Research and development expenses 40,366 31,077 108,774 84,012 Total research and development costs $ 57,361 $ 44,234 $ 157,609 $ 123,172 Total revenues $ 334,167 $ 256,194 $ 1,004,610 $ 770,538 Total research and development costs as a % of revenues 17.2 % 17.3 % 15.7 % 16.0 % Adjusted total research and development costs: Total research and development costs $ 57,361 $ 44,234 $ 157,609 $ 123,172 Less: Capitalized non-cash stock-based compensation (2,365 ) (1,757 ) (6,545 ) (5,108 ) Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (3,039 ) (1,827 ) (8,115 ) (5,394 ) Adjusted total research and development costs $ 51,957 $ 40,650 $ 142,949 $ 112,670 Total revenues $ 334,167 $ 256,194 $ 1,004,610 $ 770,538 Adjusted total research and development costs as a % of revenues 15.5 % 15.9 % 14.2 % 14.6 % Paycom Software, Inc. Unaudited Components of Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation Expense (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense: Operating expenses $ 1,396 $ 1,256 $ 3,725 $ 3,381 Sales and marketing 5,280 3,417 13,186 10,567 Research and development 3,039 1,827 8,115 5,394 General and administrative 14,777 22,491 45,789 57,022 Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense $ 24,492 $ 28,991 $ 70,815 $ 76,364 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005172/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 04:09p Paycom Software, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement.. AQ 04:07p Earnings Flash (PAYC) PAYCOM SOFTWARE Posts Q3 EPS $1.27 MT 04:07p Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results BU 04:06p Earnings Flash (PAYC) PAYCOM SOFTWARE Posts Q3 Revenue $334.2M MT 12:21p Earnings Reaction History: Paycom Software Inc, 71.4% Follow-T.. MT 10/18 Barclays Raises Price Target on Paycom Software to $343 From $339, Keeps Equalweight Ra.. MT 10/11 Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference.. BU 09/07 Transcript : Paycom Software, Inc. Presents at Citi’s 2022 Global Techno.. CI 09/01 Citigroup Starts Paycom Software at Buy With $457 Price Target MT 08/15 Paycom Software Board Expands Share Buyback Program to $1.1 Billion MT Analyst Recommendations on PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. 10/18 Barclays Raises Price Target on Paycom Software to $343 From $339, Keeps Equalweight Ra.. MT 09/01 Citigroup Starts Paycom Software at Buy With $457 Price Target MT 08/15 Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Dollar General, Comcast, Del..