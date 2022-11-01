Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
11/01/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Third Quarter Revenues of $334 million, up 30% from the comparable prior year period
Third Quarter GAAP Net Income of $52 million, representing 16% of total revenues, or $0.90 per diluted share
Third Quarter Non-GAAP Net Income of $73 million, or $1.27 per diluted share
Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $126 million, representing 38% of total revenues
Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“We delivered high quality third quarter results that further strengthened our world class fundamentals. Our very strong results reflect outstanding execution and robust demand for self-service, user-friendly solutions in payroll and human capital management,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “We have a massive opportunity ahead of us, a leading product platform, and a go-to-market strategy designed to deliver rapid and profitable growth for years to come.”
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2022
Total Revenues of $334.2 million represented a 30.4% increase compared to total revenues of $256.2 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $328.2 million increased 30.6% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98.2% of total revenues.
GAAP Net Income was $52.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $30.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Non-GAAP Net Income1was $73.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $53.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $126.0 million, compared to $89.7 million in the same period last year.
Cash and Cash Equivalents were $317.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $278.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
Total Debt, Net was $29.0 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $29.2 million as of December 31, 2021.
1 Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.
Financial Outlook
Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2022.
Quarter Ending December 31, 2022:
Total Revenues in the range of $366 million to $368 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $144 million to $146 million.
Year Ending December 31, 2022:
Total Revenues in the range of $1.371 billion to $1.373 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $560 million to $562 million.
We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins discussed on the teleconference call to net income margin, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of our interest rate swap and other items. Further, we have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted gross margin discussed on the teleconference call to GAAP gross margin because applicable information for future periods, on which this reconciliation would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, cost of revenues, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin and the forward-looking adjusted gross margin to gross margin are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. During the teleconference call, we also refer to a forward-looking estimate of our implied revenue growth rate plus adjusted EBITDA margin, or the “Rule of 70.” Because we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to net income margin without unreasonable effort, we are unable to reconcile the “Rule of 70” to a comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs, adjusted EBITDA margin and “Rule of 70”. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues and (viii) “Rule of 70” as revenue growth rate (expressed as a percentage) plus adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as described in clause (vii)). The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.
Paycom Software, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
317,163
$
277,978
Accounts receivable
14,896
9,490
Prepaid expenses
39,717
23,729
Inventory
1,471
1,131
Income tax receivable
15,168
16,413
Deferred contract costs
90,832
76,724
Current assets before funds held for clients
479,247
405,465
Funds held for clients
1,749,115
1,846,573
Total current assets
2,228,362
2,252,038
Property and equipment, net
383,860
348,953
Intangible assets, net
54,993
58,028
Goodwill
51,889
51,889
Long-term deferred contract costs
536,942
461,852
Other assets
58,524
42,385
Total assets
$
3,314,570
$
3,215,145
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,211
$
5,772
Accrued commissions and bonuses
19,037
22,357
Accrued payroll and vacation
36,069
34,259
Deferred revenue
19,546
16,277
Current portion of long-term debt
—
1,775
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
58,797
63,397
Current liabilities before client funds obligation
143,660
143,837
Client funds obligation
1,754,095
1,846,573
Total current liabilities
1,897,755
1,990,410
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
139,368
145,504
Long-term deferred revenue
94,465
85,149
Net long-term debt, less current portion
29,000
27,380
Other long-term liabilities
77,602
72,988
Total long-term liabilities
340,435
331,021
Total liabilities
2,238,190
2,321,431
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,517 and 62,298 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 57,867 and 58,012 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
625
623
Additional paid-in capital
550,302
465,594
Retained earnings
1,117,017
915,579
Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss)
(3,813
)
—
Treasury stock, at cost (4,650 and 4,286 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
(587,751
)
(488,082
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,076,380
893,714
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,314,570
$
3,215,145
Paycom Software, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Recurring
$
328,150
$
251,306
$
987,848
$
756,665
Implementation and other
6,017
4,888
16,762
13,873
Total revenues
334,167
256,194
1,004,610
770,538
Cost of revenues
Operating expenses
44,169
34,766
122,265
92,612
Depreciation and amortization
10,935
7,914
31,405
22,751
Total cost of revenues
55,104
42,680
153,670
115,363
Administrative expenses
Sales and marketing
91,114
69,745
253,834
200,485
Research and development
40,366
31,077
108,774
84,012
General and administrative
60,693
59,980
179,109
160,234
Depreciation and amortization
12,625
9,407
36,378
25,503
Total administrative expenses
204,798
170,209
578,095
470,234
Total operating expenses
259,902
212,889
731,765
585,597
Operating income
74,265
43,305
272,845
184,941
Interest expense
(1,018
)
—
(1,587
)
—
Other income (expense), net
2,041
244
4,331
1,019
Income before income taxes
75,288
43,549
275,589
185,960
Provision for income taxes
23,135
13,170
74,151
38,687
Net income
$
52,153
$
30,379
$
201,438
$
147,273
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.90
$
0.52
$
3.48
$
2.55
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.90
$
0.52
$
3.46
$
2.53
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
57,865
57,935
57,949
57,843
Diluted
58,033
58,190
58,193
58,192
Comprehensive earnings (loss):
Net income
$
52,153
$
30,379
$
201,438
$
147,273
Unrealized net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(2,705
)
—
(4,881
)
—
Tax effect
492
—
1,068
—
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(2,213
)
—
(3,813
)
—
Comprehensive earnings (loss)
$
49,940
$
30,379
$
197,625
$
147,273
Paycom Software, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
201,438
$
147,273
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
67,783
48,254
Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities
(872
)
(276
)
Non-cash marketing expense
1,320
618
Loss on disposition of property and equipment
—
146
Amortization of debt issuance costs
532
27
Stock-based compensation expense
70,815
76,364
Cash paid for derivative settlement
205
(558
)
Gain on derivative
(1,559
)
(305
)
Deferred income taxes, net
(4,841
)
12,630
Other
(227
)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,406
)
(3,874
)
Prepaid expenses
(11,203
)
(8,789
)
Inventory
27
97
Other assets
(10,104
)
671
Deferred contract costs
(86,634
)
(68,041
)
Accounts payable
4,159
1,659
Income taxes, net
1,245
236
Accrued commissions and bonuses
(3,320
)
(1,272
)
Accrued payroll and vacation
1,810
11,609
Deferred revenue
12,585
11,051
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(1,106
)
2,117
Net cash provided by operating activities
236,647
229,637
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of investments from funds held for clients
(268,718
)
(170,760
)
Proceeds from investments from funds held for clients
328,731
195,000
Purchases of intangible assets
—
(1,500
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(92,041
)
(86,718
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(32,028
)
(63,978
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
29,000
—
Repurchases of common stock
(94,652
)
—
Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements
(5,017
)
(61,149
)
Payments on long-term debt
(29,287
)
(1,331
)
Net change in client funds obligation
(92,478
)
1,346,479
Payment of debt issuance costs
(6,437
)
—
Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities
(198,871
)
1,283,999
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
5,748
1,449,658
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,812,691
1,585,275
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,818,439
$
3,034,933
Paycom Software, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents
$
317,163
$
230,926
Restricted cash included in funds held for clients
1,501,276
2,804,007
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,818,439
$
3,034,933
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid
$
3,355
$
5,994
Stock-based compensation for capitalized software
$
6,545
$
5,108
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
14,385
$
4,439
Paycom Software, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income to adjusted EBITDA:
Net income
$
52,153
$
30,379
$
201,438
$
147,273
Interest expense
1,018
—
1,587
—
Provision for income taxes
23,135
13,170
74,151
38,687
Depreciation and amortization
23,560
17,321
67,783
48,254
EBITDA
99,866
60,870
344,959
234,214
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
24,492
28,991
70,815
76,364
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
1,668
(158
)
—
(863
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
126,026
$
89,703
$
415,774
$
309,715
Net income margin
15.6
%
11.9
%
20.1
%
19.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
37.7
%
35.0
%
41.4
%
40.2
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income to non-GAAP net income:
Net income
$
52,153
$
30,379
$
201,438
$
147,273
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
24,492
28,991
70,815
76,364
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
1,668
(158
)
—
(863
)
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(4,882
)
(5,626
)
(15,180
)
(26,798
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
73,431
$
53,586
$
257,073
$
195,976
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
57,865
57,935
57,949
57,843
Diluted
58,033
58,190
58,193
58,192
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.90
$
0.52
$
3.48
$
2.55
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.90
$
0.52
$
3.46
$
2.53
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
$
1.27
$
0.92
$
4.44
$
3.39
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$
1.27
$
0.92
$
4.42
$
3.37
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic:
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.90
$
0.52
$
3.48
$
2.55
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
0.42
0.50
1.22
1.32
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
0.03
—
—
(0.01
)
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(0.08
)
(0.10
)
(0.26
)
(0.47
)
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
$
1.27
$
0.92
$
4.44
$
3.39
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted:
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.90
$
0.52
$
3.46
$
2.53
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
0.42
0.50
1.22
1.31
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
0.03
—
—
(0.01
)
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(0.08
)
(0.10
)
(0.26
)
(0.46
)
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$
1.27
$
0.92
$
4.42
$
3.37
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted gross profit:
Total revenues
$
334,167
$
256,194
$
1,004,610
$
770,538
Less: Total cost of revenues
(55,104
)
(42,680
)
(153,670
)
(115,363
)
Total gross profit
279,063
213,514
850,940
655,175
Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1,396
1,256
3,725
3,381
Total adjusted gross profit
$
280,459
$
214,770
$
854,665
$
658,556
Gross margin
83.5
%
83.3
%
84.7
%
85.0
%
Adjusted gross margin
83.9
%
83.8
%
85.1
%
85.5
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted sales and marketing expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
$
91,114
$
69,745
$
253,834
$
200,485
Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
(5,280
)
(3,417
)
(13,186
)
(10,567
)
Adjusted sales and marketing expenses
$
85,834
$
66,328
$
240,648
$
189,918
Total revenues
$
334,167
$
256,194
$
1,004,610
$
770,538
Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues
27.3
%
27.2
%
25.3
%
26.0
%
Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues
25.7
%
25.9
%
24.0
%
24.6
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted total administrative expenses:
Total administrative expenses
$
204,798
$
170,209
$
578,095
$
470,234
Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
(23,096
)
(27,735
)
(67,090
)
(72,983
)
Adjusted total administrative expenses
$
181,702
$
142,474
$
511,005
$
397,251
Total revenues
$
334,167
$
256,194
$
1,004,610
$
770,538
Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues
61.3
%
66.4
%
57.5
%
61.0
%
Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues
54.4
%
55.6
%
50.9
%
51.6
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted research and development expenses:
Research and development expenses
$
40,366
$
31,077
$
108,774
$
84,012
Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
(3,039
)
(1,827
)
(8,115
)
(5,394
)
Adjusted research and development expenses
$
37,327
$
29,250
$
100,659
$
78,618
Total revenues
$
334,167
$
256,194
$
1,004,610
$
770,538
Research and development expenses as a % of revenues
12.1
%
12.1
%
10.8
%
10.9
%
Adjusted research and development expenses as a % of revenues
11.2
%
11.4
%
10.0
%
10.2
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total research and development costs:
Capitalized research and development costs
$
16,995
$
13,157
$
48,835
$
39,160
Research and development expenses
40,366
31,077
108,774
84,012
Total research and development costs
$
57,361
$
44,234
$
157,609
$
123,172
Total revenues
$
334,167
$
256,194
$
1,004,610
$
770,538
Total research and development costs as a % of revenues