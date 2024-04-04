Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, recently released its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility report and annual community giving totals. The company and its employees gave over $2.3 million to more than 350 organizations across 37 states and Washington, D.C.

“At Paycom, our unwavering dedication to giving back is deeply rooted in our core values of caring and service. We take immense pride in championing a diverse range of important causes and are looking forward to continuing our long-standing commitment to fostering meaningful community impact,” said Chad Richison, co-CEO, president and chairman.

Organizations that received support further causes like child advocacy, education and food security. A portion of the donations came directly from employees and the rest from small grants and corporate-funded sponsorships in communities where Paycom employees live and work.

“Paycom is an incredible partner to The Salvation Army through their generous financial contributions and dedicated volunteers,” said Captain Russell Clay, area commander of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “Their support is not just appreciated; it is essential. Paycom continues its long-standing tradition of providing our largest individual Red Kettle donation.”

Paycom also supported causes and organizations that preserve cultural movements, including a $50,000 donation to the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. The museum, currently under construction, will be close to Paycom’s Texas Operations Center in Grapevine.

“One of the key hallmarks of this cultural complex is to serve as the epicenter for the awareness and the preservation of Juneteenth history while advancing economic opportunities for underrepresented and emerging minority entrepreneurs in and around the city of Fort Worth,” said Dr. Gleniece Robinson, board chair for the National Juneteenth Museum.

Another way Paycom supports the community is by participating in fundraising campaigns like Burpees for Vets benefitting Courage Foundation. During this weeklong event, Paycom donated $1 for every burpee completed by employees. Employees raised $133,963 to help support a program that works to mitigate and treat post-traumatic stress in veterans.

“Thanks to Paycom and its employees, we have been able to reinstate programs that were lost during COVID,” said Sid Ellington, executive director of Courage Foundation. “Last year, they contributed the largest donation we’ve seen to date, and it feels amazing to have their unwavering belief and support.”

To learn more about Paycom’s giving, visit paycom.com/about/press-room/csr/.

