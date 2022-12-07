Advanced search
    PAYC   US70432V1026

PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.

(PAYC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-07 pm EST
308.97 USD   -1.18%
12/06Paycom intros payroll Visa card
AQ
11/30Transcript : Paycom Software, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-30-2022 02:20 PM
CI
11/29The Jim Thorpe Association and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame are Proud to Reveal the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award 2022 Finalists
BU
Transcript : Paycom Software, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-07-2022 02:30 PM

12/07/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Welcome to our next session. I'm really happy to have the team from Paycom here. It's really nice like we're going back to wave before the IPO and done the IPO and now seeing a nice successful...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 372 M - -
Net income 2022 268 M - -
Net cash 2022 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 879 M 17 879 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
Chad R. Richison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig E. Boelte Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Shane Hadlock Director-Information Technology
Brad Smith Director-Information Technology
Justin Long Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.69%18 093
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.92%212 754
SAP SE-17.34%121 194
SERVICENOW INC.-39.57%78 458
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.06%32 441
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION41.14%15 225