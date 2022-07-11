Log in
    PYCR   US70435P1021

PAYCOR HCM, INC.

(PYCR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
27.44 USD   -0.62%
Paycor Doubles Down on Leadership Mission with New Tagline

07/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
"Empowering Leaders" Demonstrates Paycor's Commitment to Supporting Frontline Leaders

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR) today unveiled a new mission-driven tagline that aligns to their focus on supporting HR and business leaders. Paycor recognizes the disproportionate impact leaders have on employee engagement and retention. The company's mission, offerings, and business model are designed to empower leaders to develop winning teams. Paycor is now enhancing its messaging to better encompass the company's mission and what business leaders need now more than ever.

In Paycor's recent survey, HR in 2023: Insights & Predictions, retention was the primary priority amongst company and business leaders, with many struggling to address this concern. The workforce has undergone tumultuous times, with nearly 33% of employees in the U.S. considering quitting their jobs. Additionally, expectations of work and definitions of culture have all dramatically changed since 2020. Now more than ever, leaders are desperate for tools and information on how to attract and retain talent, which continues to be top of mind as we enter bear market territory.

In response to these market needs, Paycor has been focused on their mission of setting up companies for future success and empowering front-line leaders with insights, solutions, and tools purpose-built to improve employee engagement and retention. Paycor is adopting a new tagline to better align with their mission and offerings.

"By introducing our new Empowering Leaders tagline, our mission is clearer than ever before," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "As we continue to evolve to meet the ever-changing business needs, we are committed to helping empower frontline leaders to be more effective so they can deliver enhanced business results for their organizations."

The new tagline debut follows Paycor's recognition as a Nacha Certified status for a second consecutive year. Additionally, the thriving company was named a winner of the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplaces 2022 Award in February.

About Paycor
Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development software, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paycor-doubles-down-on-leadership-mission-with-new-tagline-301583520.html

SOURCE Paycor


© PRNewswire 2022
