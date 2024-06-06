Paycor HCM, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (HCM) software in the United States. The Company offers solutions, such as payroll, human resources (HR) services, talent management, workforce management, benefits administration, reporting and analytics, and other payroll-related services. Its services are generally provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing a cloud-based platform. The Companyâs solutions target small and medium-sized businesses. The Company's HCM solution automates routine management tasks so frontline leaders can focus on the key elements that drive business performance and employee engagement, such as goal setting, coaching and talent development. The Company's comprehensive suite of solutions enables organizations to streamline administrative workflows and achieve regulatory compliance while serving as the single, secure system of record for employee data.

Sector Software