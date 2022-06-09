Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paycor HCM, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYCR   US70435P1021

PAYCOR HCM, INC.

(PYCR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
26.53 USD   +1.41%
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc. Presents at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, Jun-07-2022 12:15 PM
CI
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2022, May-23-2022 03:50 PM
CI
05/16Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
Paycor HCM : at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/09/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Jun 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT

All news about PAYCOR HCM, INC.
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc. Presents at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Service..
CI
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology..
CI
05/16Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/06PAYCOR HCM, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/06Credit Suisse Lowers Paycor HCM's PT to $32 from $35, Adjusts Target Multiple to Reflec..
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Earnings Flash (PYCR) PAYCOR HCM Posts Q3 EPS $0.11, vs. Street Est of $0.09
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (PYCR) PAYCOR HCM Posts Q3 Revenue $122.6M, vs. Street Est of $117.6M
MT
05/05Paycor HCM, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended M..
CI
05/05Paycor Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on PAYCOR HCM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 422 M - -
Net income 2022 -113 M - -
Net cash 2022 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -38,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 640 M 4 640 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 067
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart PAYCOR HCM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Paycor HCM, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYCOR HCM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 26,53 $
Average target price 32,71 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raul Villar Chief Executive Officer
Adam Ante Chief Financial Officer
Rick Huff Chief Information Officer
Joe Meyer Chief Technology Officer
Whitney Tidmarsh Bouck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYCOR HCM, INC.-9.20%4 640
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.65%193 948
SAP SE-25.06%118 267
SERVICENOW INC.-22.14%101 519
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.46%32 306
SENSETIME GROUP INC.6.36%24 432