|
Paycor HCM : at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Jun 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
Disclaimer
Paycor HCM Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 05:01:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about PAYCOR HCM, INC.
|
|06/07
|TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc. Presents at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Service..
|
CI
|05/23
|TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology..
|
CI
|05/16
|Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
|
AQ
|05/06
|PAYCOR HCM, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
|
AQ
|05/06
|Credit Suisse Lowers Paycor HCM's PT to $32 from $35, Adjusts Target Multiple to Reflec..
|
MT
|05/05
|TRANSCRIPT : Paycor HCM, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
|
CI
|05/05
|Earnings Flash (PYCR) PAYCOR HCM Posts Q3 EPS $0.11, vs. Street Est of $0.09
|
MT
|05/05
|Earnings Flash (PYCR) PAYCOR HCM Posts Q3 Revenue $122.6M, vs. Street Est of $117.6M
|
MT
|05/05
|Paycor HCM, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended M..
|
CI
|05/05
|Paycor Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
|
AQ
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on PAYCOR HCM, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
422 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-113 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
126 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-38,8x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 640 M
4 640 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|10,7x
|EV / Sales 2023
|9,17x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 067
|Free-Float
|94,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PAYCOR HCM, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Last Close Price
|26,53 $
|Average target price
|32,71 $
|Spread / Average Target
|23,3%