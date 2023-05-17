Advanced search
Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/17/2023
CINCINNATI, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences.

  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Time
  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 4:20 pm Eastern Time

Webcasts of the events will be available live and accessible for replay for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:
Carly Pennekamp
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com


