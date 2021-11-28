PayGroup : FY22 Half Year Results presentation

FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
November 2021
Executive Summary & Investment Highlights
1H FY22 Financial Results
Investment highlights
revenue guidance of $26m
FY22 ARR of at least $37m and
Underpinned by growing core payroll business
Significant investment upside
personalr
potential
Market capitalisation of ~$50m, with FY22 ARR guidance of
at least $37m and FY22 revenue guidance of $26m
Long term contracted revenues
Growing revenue base underpinned by 3-year contracts, 98% customer retention and autorenewal
Board and Management alignment
Strong equity alignment, with Founders, PayGroup Board and Management owning ~47% of shares on issue
PayGroup is at a major inflection point
Well positioned to accelerate revenue growth and drive margin expansion
Opportunity
Outlook
Revenue opportunities
|
Margin opportunities
|
Continued organic growth in
Automation of core payroll
|
SaaS and Services
APAC
services and smart shoring
•
Growing scale across APAC
Customer account expansions
|
New customers from GPP
|
• Increased adoption of payment
Increased adoption of high
Enterprise Monetisation
margin and scalable solutions
Greater up-selling of HCM
modules
•
Increase adoption across user
Payee Monetisation
margin 'plug and play' solution
Implementation of new products
4
1H FY22 financial highlights
onlyStatutory revenue1
$12.8m
use+83% on pcp Cash receipts
$13.8m
+59% on pcp
New contracts (TCV)
$9.6m
+78% on pcp
Cash
$7.7m
+45% on pcp
Gross margin
56%
+12% on FY21
Sales pipeline
6x increase
pcp 1HFY21
Note: PayGroup's financial year ends March 1. Includes Other Income.
