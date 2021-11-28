Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PayGroup Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYG   AU0000002743

PAYGROUP LIMITED

(PYG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PayGroup : FY22 Half Year Results presentation

11/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

r personal use only

FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

November 2021

onlyAgenda

r usepersonal

Executive Summary & Investment Highlights

  • 1H FY22 Financial Results
  • Commercial Update
  • Strategy and Outlook

2

Investment highlights

only

revenue guidance of $26m

FY22 ARR of at least $37m and

use

Underpinned by growing core payroll business

Significant investment upside

personalr

potential

Market capitalisation of ~$50m, with FY22 ARR guidance of

at least $37m and FY22 revenue guidance of $26m

Experience

Pays

Long term contracted revenues

Growing revenue base underpinned by 3-year contracts, 98% customer retention and autorenewal

Board and Management alignment

Strong equity alignment, with Founders, PayGroup Board and Management owning ~47% of shares on issue

3

PayGroup is at a major inflection point

Well positioned to accelerate revenue growth and drive margin expansion

only

Opportunity

Outlook

Revenue opportunities

Margin opportunities

Continued organic growth in

Automation of core payroll

use

SaaS and Services

APAC

services and smart shoring

Growing scale across APAC

Customer account expansions

driving growing operating

New customers from GPP

leverage

• Increased adoption of payment

Increased adoption of high

Enterprise Monetisation

solutions

margin and scalable solutions

Greater up-selling of HCM

personalr

with low implementation costs

modules

Increase adoption across user

Increased adoption of high

Payee Monetisation

base

margin 'plug and play' solution

Implementation of new products

embedded into existing software

to increase payslip monetisation

4

1H FY22 financial highlights

onlyStatutory revenue1

$12.8m

use+83% on pcp Cash receipts

$13.8m

+59% on pcp

New contracts (TCV)

$9.6m

+78% on pcp

Cash

$7.7m

+45% on pcp

Gross margin

56%

+12% on FY21

Sales pipeline

6x increase

pcp 1HFY21

r personal

Note: PayGroup's financial year ends March 1. Includes Other Income.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PayGroup Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAYGROUP LIMITED
07/22PAYGROUP : Sets Up to 36% Increase in FY22 Annual Recurring Revenue Guidance
MT
07/21PayGroup Limited Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/05PAYGROUP : Secures Deal With NYSE-listed Beauty Company Coty; Shares Up 4%
MT
07/04PayGroup Limited Signs New Contract with Coty Inc
CI
06/10Fatfish Acquires BNPL Next; Shares Surge 16%
MT
05/31PayGroup Limited Reports Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended Marc..
CI
05/18PAYGROUP : Completes Integrated Workforce Solutions Acquisition
MT
05/18PayGroup Limited completed the acquisition of Integrated Workforce Solutions Pty Ltd.
CI
03/31PAYGROUP : Raising More than $12 Million for Integrated Workforce Solutions Acquisition
MT
03/31PayGroup Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Integrated Workforce Solutions fo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,8 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2022 1,00 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net cash 2022 12,0 M 8,54 M 8,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,6 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart PAYGROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PayGroup Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,44 AUD
Average target price 0,85 AUD
Spread / Average Target 93,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Samlal Managing Director & Director
Elise Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Ian Richard Basser Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Brunton Chief Technology Officer
David Fagan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYGROUP LIMITED-26.05%36
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.62.25%101 074
PAYCHEX, INC.31.41%44 154
BENEFIT ONE INC.79.02%7 665
TRINET GROUP, INC.27.13%6 737
SMS CO., LTD.10.38%3 351