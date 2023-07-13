Building the Future of HCM: Paylocity Emerges as Leader, Offering Future-Ready Solutions for Immediate and Long-Term Benefits

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, has achieved a Leader ranking in NelsonHall's 2023 Next-Generation HCM Technology NEAT report for both the Small/Medium and Mid/Large market segments. This recognition highlights Paylocity's commitment to delivering the most modern HCM platform, coupled with award-winning services, to organizations of all sizes.



"Being acknowledged as a Leader in the 2023 Next-Gen HCM Technology NEAT Report by NelsonHall is a testament to our dedication in building the future of HCM today," said Steve Beauchamp, co-CEO of Paylocity. "We take immense pride in offering organizations of all sizes a complete platform that equips the modern workforce for success and aims to stay ahead of the evolving HR landscape."

Prestigious Leader Ranking by NelsonHall Reaffirms Paylocity Success in all Market Segments

NelsonHall’s Next Generation HCM Technology NEAT report focuses on how modern HCM platforms are supporting the ever-evolving workplace of the future and incorporating next-generation technology solutions to rethink HR processes and reimagine the employee experience. To earn a Leader ranking, vendors must demonstrate a superior ability to provide immediate benefits to their clients, as well as a strong capability to meet their clients' future requirements.

"NelsonHall has identified Paylocity as a Leader in the SMB and Mid/Large market space based on its mobile-first HRMS suite that provides offerings for the full employee life cycle, with additional solutions for benefits administration, payroll, and rewards & recognition,” said DeeAnna Warrington, Principal Research Analyst at NelsonHall. “It enmeshes workforce management functionality throughout its platform, demonstrating a keen understanding of the needs of deskless workers and providing key benefits for businesses with high populations of “on-the-move” and remote employees."

As the flagship research of one of the most widely respected industry analyst firms covering the HCM market, the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report is a vital resource for organizations evaluating HCM vendors. The NEAT report uses a two-axis model to assess vendors’ ability to deliver immediate benefit to clients and their ability to meet client future requirements as well.

"Paylocity supports the entire employee lifecycle from recruiting to retirement, which is really important to us," said Ritch Price, Operational Controller at New England Authentic Eats, the parent company of multiple regional restaurant chains, employing thousands of employees across more than 150 locations. "On top of that, the communication and engagement tools like Community, Surveys, and Peer Recognition help ensure our employees can connect with each other and engage using the mobile app. Our partnership with Paylocity will continue to make a huge impact on our business as we grow."

Celebrating Excellence and Industry Recognition

The Leader ranking on the NelsonHall NEAT report is just the latest industry recognition for Paylocity. The company recently earned the prestigious 2023 SIIA CODiE Award, winning for Best HCM Technology.

Paylocity also ranked first among all HR technology vendors on G2 Crowd’s 2023 Best Software list and recently appeared as a leader in its Summer Grid Reports for the 19th consecutive quarter. TrustRadius included Paylocity in its 2023 Top Rated HCM and "Most Loved" vendor lists , underscoring the high regard in which Paylocity's solutions are held by users.

As a company, Paylocity earned placement on Forbes' Best Companies for Diversity in 2023 and Built In's Best Places to Work 2023 award , as well being listed among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation . These distinctions reflect the company's dedication to creating a thriving, diverse workplace culture that empowers employees and fosters growth and collaboration.

As Paylocity accelerates its business momentum, the company remains committed to driving innovation, attracting top-tier talent, and delivering exceptional solutions and services to its clients. As a company that is committed to offering the most modern platform for today's enterprise workforce, including cutting-edge solutions that drive productivity, enhance employee experience, and deliver tangible business outcomes, Paylocity continues to lead and shape the future of HR and payroll software solutions.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

