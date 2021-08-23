Log in
    PCTY   US70438V1061

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

(PCTY)
Paylocity : Investor Presentation

08/23/2021
Investor

Presentation

Q4 FY2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.

This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Paylocity Corporation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.

2

Our Business

We are a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions

28,750

100+ employees

Clients

Average client size

4,150

Schaumburg, IL

Employees

Headquarters

Best places to work

Consistently awarded

25%

20%

13% YoY growth

YoY growth

$793

26%

YoY growth

28%

YoY growth

$561

$637

YoY growth

$468

$131

$168

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY21

Guidance

  • Total Revenue (FYE June 30, $mm)

3

Client Stats and Core Addressable Market (TAM)

Over

Current average

1.3 million

client size of

businesses

100+

in the 10-1,000 segment of the market

employees

$420 PEPY

28,750 clients

as of June 30, 2021

Only 2% penetrated into addressable market

Over

55 million employees

in the 10-1,000

segment of the market

4

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Competitive Landscape

AVERAGE CLIENT SIZE

Enterprise

Market (5,000+ Employees)

1,000

Employees

Mid-Market

(51-500

Employees)

Core Market

Workday/Ceridian - No overlap in target market. Enterprise solutions focused on companies with several thousand employees and up - do not see them competitively

Ultimate Kronos Group - Enterprise solution focusing primarily on >1,000 employee companies - see them in some deals at the higher-endof our target market

Paycom - Average client size is larger than ours, see them in certain deals, but generally at the middle/higher-end of our

target market

ADP/PAYX - Biggest competitors - compete throughout our target market

Regionals - Smaller to mid-part of our market

PCTY differentiates on product and service - with payroll and HCM platform built for the modern workforce + best in class client support

Focused on taking share in our target market of 1.3 million businesses

SMB Market

(1-50

Employees)

In-House - Primarily lower end of the market

in-house solutions

~3,000 regional

providers

5

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
