Paylocity : Q3 FY23 Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.

This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Paylocity Corporation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as

"may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of

these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods presented provided in the Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022, August 6, 2020 and August 9, 2018.

This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.