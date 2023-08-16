Q4 Fiscal 2023
Investor Presentation
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.
This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Paylocity Corporation.
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.
In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods presented provided in the Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023, August 4, 2022, August 5, 2021 and August 6, 2020.
This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.
Our Business
We are a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions to a diversified set of clients across verticals & geographies
Demonstrated ability to drive strong revenue growth with increasing profitability
Rule of
53%
Rule of
Rule of
70%
62%
Rule of
40%
$170
$238
$1,175
$375
$1,408
$466
$636
$853
FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 Guidance
35% YoY
growth
$59
$101
$229
$308
Q4 FY22
Q4 FY23
Headquarters
Schaumburg, IL
clients
avg. client
employees
employees
size
target market
Total Revenue
Adj. EBITDA
(FYE June 30, $mm)
*Rule of % = Total Revenue Growth + Adj. EBITDA Margin
Core Addressable Market (TAM)
We remain squarely focused on increasing our limited penetration of a large, and growing, total addressable market
Current average
Over
client size of
1.3 million
140+
businesses
employees
36,200 clients
in the 10-5,000 segment of the market
as of June 30, 2023
~50%+ Realized PEPY
Less than 3% penetrated into addressable market
73 million employees
in the 10-5,000
segment of the market
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
Competitive Landscape
Limited overlap in target market.
Workday/Ceridian
Enterprise solutions focused on
companies with several thousand
employees and up - do not see them
often competitively
Average Client Size
Enterprise
Market (10,000+ Employees)
5,000
Employees
Mid-Market
(51-1,000
Employees)
SMB Market
(1-50
Employees)
in-house solutions
~3,000 regional
providers
Ultimate Kronos Group
Enterprise solution focusing
primarily on >1,000 employee
companies - seen in deals at the
higher-end of our target market
Paycom
Average client size is larger than
ours, generally seen at the
middle/higher-end of our target
market
Paycor
Average client size is smaller than
ours, generally seen at the
Core Market
middle/lower-end of our target
market
ADP/PAYX
Biggest competitors - compete
throughout our target market
Regionals
Smaller to mid-part of our market
In-House
Primarily lower end of the market
Paylocity differentiates with a payroll and HCM platform built for the modern workforce + best- in-class client support
Focused on taking share in our target market of more than 1.3 million businesses
