Q4 Fiscal 2023

Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security.

This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Paylocity Corporation.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we are under no duty to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods presented provided in the Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023, August 4, 2022, August 5, 2021 and August 6, 2020.

This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.

2

Our Business

We are a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions to a diversified set of clients across verticals & geographies

Demonstrated ability to drive strong revenue growth with increasing profitability

Rule of

53%

Rule of

Rule of

70%

62%

Rule of

40%

$170

$238

$1,175

$375

$1,408

$466

$636

$853

FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 Guidance

35% YoY

growth

$59

$101

$229

$308

Q4 FY22

Q4 FY23

Headquarters

Schaumburg, IL

clients

avg. client

employees

employees

size

target market

Total Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

(FYE June 30, $mm)

*Rule of % = Total Revenue Growth + Adj. EBITDA Margin

3

Core Addressable Market (TAM)

We remain squarely focused on increasing our limited penetration of a large, and growing, total addressable market

Current average

Over

client size of

1.3 million

140+

businesses

employees

36,200 clients

in the 10-5,000 segment of the market

as of June 30, 2023

~50%+ Realized PEPY

Less than 3% penetrated into addressable market

73 million employees

in the 10-5,000

segment of the market

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

4

Competitive Landscape

Limited overlap in target market.

Workday/Ceridian

Enterprise solutions focused on

companies with several thousand

employees and up - do not see them

often competitively

Average Client Size

Enterprise

Market (10,000+ Employees)

5,000

Employees

Mid-Market

(51-1,000

Employees)

SMB Market

(1-50

Employees)

in-house solutions

~3,000 regional

providers

Ultimate Kronos Group

Enterprise solution focusing

primarily on >1,000 employee

companies - seen in deals at the

higher-end of our target market

Paycom

Average client size is larger than

ours, generally seen at the

middle/higher-end of our target

market

Paycor

Average client size is smaller than

ours, generally seen at the

Core Market

middle/lower-end of our target

market

ADP/PAYX

Biggest competitors - compete

throughout our target market

Regionals

Smaller to mid-part of our market

In-House

Primarily lower end of the market

Paylocity differentiates with a payroll and HCM platform built for the modern workforce + best- in-class client support

Focused on taking share in our target market of more than 1.3 million businesses

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 16:19:03 UTC.