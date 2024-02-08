Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll software solutions. The Companyâs services are provided in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery mode. Its HCM and payroll software solutions deliver a unified platform for the modern workplace. It offers a product suite that helps businesses attract and retain talent, build culture and connections with their employees and streamline and automate Human Resources (HR) and payroll processes. The Company's product suite comprises payroll, human resources, time & labor, talent, benefits, employee experiences, insights & recommendations, implementation and training services and tax and regulatory services. Its software solutions offer its clients automated data integration with third-party partner systems in its Integration Marketplace, such as 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems. It provides its SaaS solutions to approximately 36,200 clients across the United States.

Sector Software