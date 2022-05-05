Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Smart City
The Golden Age of Video Games
Hydrogen
Boats
Luxury
Financial Data
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Smart City
The Golden Age of Video Games
Hydrogen
Boats
Luxury
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Paylocity Holding Corporation
News
Summary
PCTY
US70438V1061
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
(PCTY)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
188.87
USD
-9.80%
05:16p
Paylocity Holding Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Rise; Q4, 2022 Guidance Issued
MT
04:47p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Posts Q3 EPS $1.22, vs. Street Est of $0.91
MT
04:47p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Reports Q3 Revenue $246M, vs. Street Est of $241.6M
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
05/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Paylocity Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ryan Glenn, Chief Financial...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
05:16p
Paylocity Holding Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Rise; Q4, 2022 Guidance Issued
MT
04:47p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Posts Q3 EPS $1.22, vs. Street Est of $0.91
MT
04:47p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Reports Q3 Revenue $246M, vs. Street Est of $241.6M
MT
04:29p
PAYLOCITY
: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:06p
Paylocity Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/26
PAYLOCITY
: Named Among Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes
PU
04/22
Wolfe Research Upgrades Paylocity Holding to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Targ..
MT
04/20
PAYLOCITY
: Adds New Communication and Collaboration Features to its Community Offering, F..
PU
04/13
Paylocity Announces Q3 FY22 Earnings Conference Call
GL
03/23
Credit Suisse Initiates Paylocity Holding at Neutral with $225 Price Target, Says Waiti..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
04/22
Wolfe Research Upgrades Paylocity Holding to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Targ..
MT
03/23
Credit Suisse Initiates Paylocity Holding at Neutral with $225 Price Target, Says Waiti..
MT
02/28
Jefferies Upgrades Paylocity to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $255
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
832 M
-
-
Net income 2022
85,1 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
216 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
123x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
10 409 M
10 409 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
12,2x
EV / Sales 2023
9,79x
Nbr of Employees
4 150
Free-Float
72,7%
More Financials
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
188,87 $
Average target price
252,25 $
Spread / Average Target
33,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Beauchamp
Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby J. Williams
President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Glenn
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven I. Sarowitz
Chairman
Mitch Hood
Vice President-Information Technology Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
-11.33%
11 540
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
-13.78%
2 168 770
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
-38.45%
59 665
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
-20.80%
57 543
SEA LIMITED
-59.69%
50 472
SYNOPSYS INC.
-18.81%
45 806
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave