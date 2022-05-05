Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Paylocity Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCTY   US70438V1061

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

(PCTY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
188.87 USD   -9.80%
05:16pPaylocity Holding Fiscal Q3 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Rise; Q4, 2022 Guidance Issued
MT
04:47pEarnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Posts Q3 EPS $1.22, vs. Street Est of $0.91
MT
04:47pEarnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Reports Q3 Revenue $246M, vs. Street Est of $241.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022

05/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Paylocity Q3 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ryan Glenn, Chief Financial...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 832 M - -
Net income 2022 85,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 409 M 10 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Paylocity Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 188,87 $
Average target price 252,25 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Beauchamp Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby J. Williams President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Glenn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Mitch Hood Vice President-Information Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION-11.33%11 540
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.78%2 168 770
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.45%59 665
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.80%57 543
SEA LIMITED-59.69%50 472
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.81%45 806