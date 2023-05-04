Advanced search
    PCTY   US70438V1061

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

(PCTY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
183.67 USD   -1.91%
05:19pPaylocity Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Sales Outlook Updated
MT
04:35pEarnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Reports Q3 Revenue $339.9M, vs. Street Est of $333.1M
MT
04:35pEarnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Posts Q3 EPS $1.74, vs. Street Est of $1.53
MT
Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day, and welcome to the Paylocity Holding Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Fiscal Year Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 159 M - -
Net income 2023 137 M - -
Net cash 2023 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 77,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 243 M 10 243 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,55x
EV / Sales 2024 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Paylocity Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 183,67 $
Average target price 264,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Beauchamp Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby J. Williams President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Glenn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Mitch Hood Vice President-Information Technology Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION-3.65%10 442
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.94%2 263 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.09%56 568
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.93%53 988
SEA LIMITED43.42%42 292
