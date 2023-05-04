Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Top ROE
Multibaggers
Small caps
Momentum stocks
Dividend Kings
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Cannabis Industry
The SPAC
Solar energy
Wind energy
The Golden Age of Video Games
Semiconductors
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Fintechs
The genomic revolution
Wind energy
hydraulics
The Cannabis Industry
Pricing Power
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Paylocity Holding Corporation
News
Summary
PCTY
US70438V1061
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
(PCTY)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
183.67
USD
-1.91%
05:19p
Paylocity Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Sales Outlook Updated
MT
04:35p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Reports Q3 Revenue $339.9M, vs. Street Est of $333.1M
MT
04:35p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Posts Q3 EPS $1.74, vs. Street Est of $1.53
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Paylocity Holding Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Good day, and welcome to the Paylocity Holding Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Fiscal Year Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
05:19p
Paylocity Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Sales Outlook Updated
MT
04:35p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Reports Q3 Revenue $339.9M, vs. Street Est of $333.1M
MT
04:35p
Earnings Flash (PCTY) PAYLOCITY Posts Q3 EPS $1.74, vs. Street Est of $1.53
MT
04:07p
Paylocity Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
GL
04/13
Paylocity announces Q3 FY23 earnings conference call
GL
03/31
North American Morning Briefing: Traders Await -3-
DJ
03/30
DA Davidson Upgrades Paylocity Holding to Buy Rating From Neutral, Price Target is $245
MT
03/21
Paylocity Holding Integrates AI Assist Into HCM Software
MT
03/21
Paylocity Unveils AI Assist™ – Leading the Industry in Integrating Generati..
GL
03/21
Paylocity Announces AI Assist(TM)
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
03/30
DA Davidson Upgrades Paylocity Holding to Buy Rating From Neutral, Price Target is $245
MT
02/03
Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Paylocity Holding to $265 From $231, Maintains Outperform..
MT
02/03
KeyBanc Capital Markets Adjusts Price Target on Paylocity Holding to $305 From $295, Ma..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
1 159 M
-
-
Net income 2023
137 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
333 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
77,5x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
10 243 M
10 243 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
8,55x
EV / Sales 2024
6,86x
Nbr of Employees
5 300
Free-Float
73,2%
More Financials
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
183,67 $
Average target price
264,00 $
Spread / Average Target
43,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven R. Beauchamp
Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toby J. Williams
President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Glenn
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven I. Sarowitz
Chairman
Mitch Hood
Vice President-Information Technology Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
-3.65%
10 442
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
26.94%
2 263 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
30.09%
56 568
SYNOPSYS INC.
15.52%
56 047
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
10.93%
53 988
SEA LIMITED
43.42%
42 292
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
Slave