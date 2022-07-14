Log in
    PAY   US70439P1084

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PAY)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
13.01 USD   -1.51%
05:46pPaymentus to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on August 3, 2022
BU
11:12aWells Fargo Lowers Paymentus Holdings' Price Target to $20 From $32, Overweight Rating Maintained
MT
07/11Paymentus to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on August 4, 2022
BU
Paymentus to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on August 3, 2022

07/14/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, a day earlier than previously announced due to an unexpected scheduling conflict with the webcast service provider.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 3rd. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,700 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: EARNINGS NEWS

SOURCE: PAYMENTUS


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 495 M - -
Net income 2022 6,47 M - -
Net cash 2022 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 224x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 603 M 1 603 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 116
Free-Float 14,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,21 $
Average target price 21,56 $
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Managers and Directors
Dushyant Sharma Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Aaron Parson Chief Financial Officer
William D. Ingram Independent Director
Jason Klein Independent Director
Adam Malinowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC.-62.24%1 603
INTUIT INC.-40.41%108 123
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.26%56 892
ADYEN N.V.-38.18%44 658
WORLDLINE-29.01%9 868
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-52.93%7 289