    PAYO   US70451X1046

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

(PAYO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.670 USD   +4.47%
08:32aPayoneer Global Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022
BU
04/04Payoneer Global Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective May 1, 2022
CI
03/21TRANSCRIPT : Payoneer Global Inc. Presents at Bank of America’s Electronic Payments Symposium, Mar-21-2022 09:15 AM
CI
Payoneer Global Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

04/14/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after market close. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 535 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 596 M 1 596 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 871
Free-Float 85,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,67 $
Average target price 7,57 $
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Howard Galit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keren Levy President & General Manager-Merchant Services
Michael G. Levine Chief Financial Officer
Noam Oren Chief Technology Officer
Arnon Kraft Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.-36.46%1 596
BLOCK, INC.-21.96%73 045
FISERV, INC.-4.64%64 280
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.2.13%38 889
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.85%20 024
NEXI S.P.A-35.05%12 919