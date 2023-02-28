Payoneer Global : Pro Forma Share Count

Footnotes

Total of 34,923,788 Payoneer options with a weighted average exercise price of $2.1 per share and 1,792,994 Payoneer private warrants with an exercise price of $1.79 per share and 25,853,581 Payoneer RSUs outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

Payoneer Public Shareholders Warrants with an exercise price of $11.50 per share are outstanding. These warrants expire in 2026, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation as described in Note 15 of the 10-K.

Earn-Out Shares, as such term is defined in the Reorganization Agreement dated February 3, 2021 (as amended, the "Reorganization Agreement").