    PAYO   US70451X1046

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

(PAYO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:36:27 2023-02-28 pm EST
6.550 USD   +13.91%
04:23pPayoneer Global Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pPayoneer Global : Pro Forma Share Count
PU
04:22pEarnings Flash (PAYO) PAYONEER GLOBAL Reports Q4 Revenue $183.6M, vs. Street Est of $170.9M
MT
Payoneer Global : Pro Forma Share Count

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
Supplemental pro forma share counts1

Common Shares Outstanding

Basic and Diluted Weighted Average2

Three months

Twelve months

ended December

ended December

31, 2022

31, 2022

Weighted Average of Common Shares - Basic and

352,756,697

348,044,831

Diluted

Common Shares Outstanding as of 12/31/2022

Shares

Common shares outstanding

352,842,025

Additional information not included in the table above:

Contingent:

Outstanding options, RSUs and private warrants3

62,570,363

Outstanding public warrants4

25,158,086

Payoneer Earn-Out Shares5

30,000,000

Authorized for future grants:

Incentive Equity Plan (unallocated)6

10,631,730

Employee Stock Purchase Plan6

6,623,625

Footnotes

  1. As reported in Note 17 of the Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2022.
  1. Total of 34,923,788 Payoneer options with a weighted average exercise price of $2.1 per share and 1,792,994 Payoneer private warrants with an exercise price of $1.79 per share and 25,853,581 Payoneer RSUs outstanding as of December 31, 2022.
  2. Payoneer Public Shareholders Warrants with an exercise price of $11.50 per share are outstanding. These warrants expire in 2026, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation as described in Note 15 of the 10-K.
  3. Earn-OutShares, as such term is defined in the Reorganization Agreement dated February 3, 2021 (as amended, the "Reorganization Agreement").
  4. Payoneer Global Inc. Incentive Equity Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan approved and adopted following the closing of the Reorganization Agreement, and to be used for future grants. As of December 31, 2022, there are 979,577 shares outstanding under the ESPP plan.
  • The information herein has been provided for the benefit of the investor and should be read in conjunction with the information provided in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Some of the information provided contains important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied in the footnotes above.

Disclaimer

Payoneer Global Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 615 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -91,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 014 M 2 014 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 871
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Scott Howard Galit Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Caplan Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keren Levy President & General Manager-Merchant Services
Michael G. Levine Chief Financial Officer
Avi Zeevi Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.5.12%2 014
FISERV, INC.13.24%72 052
BLOCK, INC.19.57%45 236
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.14.32%29 879
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.32%15 487
NEXI S.P.A3.31%10 573