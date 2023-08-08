Dilutive impact of options and RSUs to purchase common stock
21,928,779
Dilutive impact of private warrants3
693,926
Weighted Average of Common Shares - Diluted4
387,623,679
(2)
As reported in Note 16 of the Form 10-Q for the quarter period ended June 30, 2023.
(3)
Dilutive impact of private warrants calculated using the treasury share method.
(4) 25,158,086 public (PAYOW) warrants, 1,500,000 RSUs with market condition, 30,000,000 Earn-
Out Shares (as such terms is defined below), 726,620 options to purchase common stocks and
ESPP shares to be issued under the May 15,2023 offering period have been excluded from the
computation of diluted net earning per share as their effect was anti-dilutive or the conditions
were not met as of the end of the reporting period.
(5)
Total of 29,957,720 Payoneer options with a weighted average exercise price of $2.12 per
Common Shares Outstanding as of 6/30/2023
Common shares outstanding
Additional information not included in the table above:
Contingent:
Outstanding options, RSUs and private warrants5
Outstanding public warrants6
Payoneer Earn-Out Shares7
Authorized for future grants:
Incentive Equity Plan (unallocated)8
Employee Stock Purchase Plan8
Shares
359,051,208
66,113,110
25,158,086
30,000,000
11,358,844
5,591,191
share and 1,792,994 Payoneer private warrants with an exercise price of $1.79 per share and
34,362,396 Payoneer RSUs outstanding as of June 30, 2023.
(6) Public warrants with an exercise price of $11.50 per share are outstanding. These warrants
expire in 2026, or earlier upon redemption as described in Note 10 of the 10-Q.
(7) Earn-Out Shares, as such term is defined in the Reorganization Agreement dated February 3,
2021 (as amended, the "Reorganization Agreement").
(8) Payoneer Global Inc. Incentive Equity Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan approved and
adopted following the closing of the Reorganization Agreement, and to be used for future grants.
As of June 30, 2023, there are 2,012,011 shares purchased under the ESPP plan.
1 The information herein has been provided for the benefit of the investor and should be read in conjunction with the information provided in Payoneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Some of the information provided contains important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied in the footnotes above.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Payoneer Global Inc. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 11:49:17 UTC.
Payoneer Global Inc. is a financial technology company, which enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact and do business globally. The Company empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. It enables businesses and professionals around the globe to reach new audiences while reducing the complexity involved in enabling overseas and cross-border trade, by facilitating cross-border payments. It offers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It provides marketplaces and other enterprises with mass payout services via application program interfaces (APIs) and online applications. Payoneer Checkout is an offering that enables SMBs to accept payments on their webstores from buyers globally. It offers various tax services to automate the management of its customers tax obligations.