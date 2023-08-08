Payoneer Global Inc. is a financial technology company, which enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact and do business globally. The Company empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. It enables businesses and professionals around the globe to reach new audiences while reducing the complexity involved in enabling overseas and cross-border trade, by facilitating cross-border payments. It offers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It provides marketplaces and other enterprises with mass payout services via application program interfaces (APIs) and online applications. Payoneer Checkout is an offering that enables SMBs to accept payments on their webstores from buyers globally. It offers various tax services to automate the management of its customers tax obligations.

Sector Business Support Services