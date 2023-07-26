The report discusses how Payoneer is advancing its environmental, social, and governance priorities and shares baseline ESG metrics

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business, and grow globally, today announced the release of its first annual Global Impact Report, identifying its priorities and impact pillars which align directly with business objectives and corporate culture.

Information within the report spans five key impact pillars:

Customer Development

Community Engagement

Employee Wellbeing

Governance

Environmental Action

Highlights of the report include:

Commitment to supporting customers in hard-hit or emerging markets, through expertise, donations, or integrating tools to give them access to the global market.

The establishment of a global volunteer program, with 1,800 hours of volunteering by over 600 employee volunteers completed, with a particular focus on supporting young entrepreneurs.

The company’s diversity metrics and initiatives dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment for its truly global workforce distributed across 41 locations in 36 countries.

The company’s emphasis on data security and privacy policies, alongside ethical behaviors guidelines that support its commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity and compliance as the bedrock to a responsible global financial system.

Payoneer’s first third-party greenhouse gas (GHG) assessment.

“I am proud to present our inaugural Global Impact Report showcasing our deeply rooted desire to make a lasting impact on the lives of our customers and their communities,” saidJohn Caplan, CEO at Payoneer. “We are taking what is inherent and making it explicit, prioritizing the issues Payoneers hold near their hearts and highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit that lives within our company and our customers.”

Read the full Payoneer Global Impact Report here.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

