Record quarterly revenue, up 40% year-over-year Significantly expanding profitability while investing for near- and long-term growth Announces an agreement to acquire a licensed China-based payment service provider

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

($ in mm) 2Q 2022 3Q 2022 4Q 2022 1Q 2023 2Q 2023 YoY

Change Revenue $148.2 $158.9 $183.6 $192.0 $206.7 40% Transaction costs as a % of revenue 17.7% 17.6% 16.6% 14.1% 13.8% (390 bps) Revenue less transaction costs $122.0 $130.9 $153.2 $164.9 $178.2 46% Net income (loss) 4.4 (26.5) (10.2) 7.9 45.5 930% Adjusted EBITDA 14.7 12.7 10.6 38.8 56.0 280% Operational Metrics Active Ideal Customer Profiles (ICPs) ('000s)1 467 479 488 491 495 6% Volume ($bn) $14.6 $15.1 $16.9 $15.7 $15.8 8% Revenue as a % of volume ("Take Rate") 101 bps 105 bps 109 bps 122 bps 131 bps 30 bps

Active ICPs are defined as customers with a Payoneer Account that have on average over $500 a month in volume and were active over the trailing twelve-month period.

“Payoneer delivers a broad suite of payment and financial services to emerging market SMBs,” said John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “Our customers use Payoneer as the easiest, most reliable way to connect into the global economy and manage their international financial activity across currencies, countries, customers, suppliers, and vendors.”

“We are making meaningful progress in growing ICPs and improving our overall customer experience. We increased active ICPs year-over-year by 13% each in APAC, SAMEA, and Latin America, rolled out new product features, and announced agreements to acquire a licensed China-based payment service provider and a real-time data platform. I am confident about our ambitious strategy for delivering durable profitable growth.”

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights(unless noted otherwise)

6% active ICP growth year-over-year, including a second consecutive quarter of 18% growth in our larger ICPs, or those who have on average over $10k a month in volume

Announced an agreement to acquire a licensed China-based payment service provider on August 8, 2023. This transaction will support Payoneer’s fast-growing China business upon close, and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

Total B2B volume decreased 2% year-over-year; excluding the impact of customers proactively exited in 3Q22, B2B volume increased 12% In APAC, SAMEA, and Latin America, where we predominantly serve outsourcing and services businesses, B2B volume grew 29% year-over-year

New and foundational product enhancements to serve larger ICPs, including scheduling payments, enabling multi-user access and card spend limits, and real-time availability of funds for US-based B2B payers via open banking integrations

On August 2, 2023, acquired Spott, a real-time data platform that will help us drive faster underwriting decisions in our working capital business

$20 million of share repurchases in the second quarter

$5.5 billion of customer funds as of June 30, 2023, up 8% year-over-year

2023 Guidance

“We continue to steadily acquire ICPs, generate significant revenue growth and margin expansion, and invest for future growth,” said Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer. “Our revenue growth is accelerating as we increase monetization of our customer segments, drive ICP growth, and earn interest income revenue from customer funds held on our platform.”

“We are raising our full year 2023 guidance. We saw improving revenue growth trends in the second quarter and better exit rate dynamics, and we now expect $210 million of interest income revenue for the full year. Our $20 million increase in adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects the in-year benefit of recent headcount reductions, restricted hiring, and cost savings within our transaction expenses. We are improving our operating margin while accelerating our product roadmap, enhancing our customer experience, and expanding our global licensing framework.”

2023 guidance is as follows:

Revenue $820 million - $830 million Transaction costs ~15.5% of revenue Adjusted EBITDA (1) $160 million to $170 million (1) Please refer to “Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Guidance for fiscal year, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis, which Payoneer will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to expected net income under “2023 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

Webcast

Payoneer will host a live webcast of its earnings on a conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET today, August 8, 2023. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.payoneer.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, transaction cost and adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical and other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (3) Payoneer’s estimates of its financial performance; (4) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Payoneer uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Payoneer’s performance to that of prior periods for budgeting and planning purposes. Payoneer believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Payoneer’s results of operations. Payoneer's method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and Payoneer does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. Payoneer management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Payoneer’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. You should review Payoneer’s financial statements, which are included in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Payoneer’s business.

Non-GAAP measures include the following item:

Adjusted EBITDA: We provide adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: M&A related expense (income), stock-based compensation expenses, reorganization related expenses, share in losses (gain) of associated company, gain from change in fair value of warrants, other financial expense (income), net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization.

Other companies may calculate the above measure differently, and therefore Payoneer’s measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

TABLE - 1 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 206,734 $ 148,190 Transaction costs (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below and inclusive of $436 and $338 in interest expense and fees associated with related party transactions during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and $857 and $658 during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 28,497 26,212 Other operating expenses (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 40,527 35,392 Research and development expenses 27,995 26,607 Sales and marketing expenses 48,402 36,820 General and administrative expenses 22,012 20,192 Depreciation and amortization 5,909 5,171 Total operating expenses 173,342 150,394 Operating income (loss) 33,392 (2,204 ) Financial income (expense): Gain from change in fair value of Warrants 13,586 12,831 Other financial income (expense), net 4,318 (4,824 ) Financial income, net 17,904 8,007 Income before taxes on income and share in gains (losses) of associated company 51,296 5,803 Taxes on income 5,747 1,374 Share in gains (losses) of associated company — (7 ) Net income $ 45,549 $ 4,422 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments — (3,248 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax — (3,248 ) Comprehensive income $ 45,549 $ 1,174 Per Share Data Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — Basic earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.01 — Diluted earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding — Basic 365,000,974 345,522,076 Weighted average common shares outstanding — Diluted 387,623,679 366,013,696 Disaggregation of revenue The following table presents revenue recognized from contracts with customers as well as revenue from other sources, which consists of interest income: Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue recognized at a point in time $ 141,231 $ 135,063 Revenue recognized over time 10,210 9,634 Revenue from contracts with customers 151,441 144,697 Revenue from other sources 55,293 3,493 Total revenues $ 206,734 $ 148,190 The following table presents our revenue disaggregated by primary regional market, with revenues being attributed to the country (in the region) in which the billing address of the transacting customer is located, with the exception of global bank transfer revenues, where revenues are disaggregated based on the billing address of the transaction funds source. Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Primary regional markets Greater China1 $ 71,227 $ 46,785 Europe2 41,699 31,035 Asia-Pacific2 27,385 20,168 North America3 26,041 20,518 South Asia, Middle East and North Africa2 21,711 16,851 Latin America2 18,671 12,833 Total revenues $ 206,734 $ 148,190

1. Greater China is inclusive of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan 2. No single country included in any of these regions generated more than 10% of total revenue 3. The United States is our country of domicile. Of North America revenues, the US represents $24,995 and $18,528 during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

TABLE - 2 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 45,549 $ 4,422 Depreciation and amortization 5,909 5,171 Taxes on income 5,747 1,374 Other financial (income) expense, net (4,318 ) 4,824 EBITDA 52,887 15,791 Stock based compensation expenses1 16,173 11,890 Share in loss of associated company — 7 M&A related expense (income)2 498 (116 ) Gain from change in fair value of Warrants3 (13,586 ) (12,831 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,972 $ 14,741 Three months ended, June 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 4,422 $ (26,452 ) $ (10,151 ) $ 7,938 $ 45,549 Depreciation & amortization 5,171 5,899 5,333 6,039 5,909 Taxes on income 1,374 2,635 7,610 9,172 5,747 Other financial (income) expense, net 4,824 3,617 (1,005 ) (2,350 ) (4,318 ) EBITDA 15,791 (14,301 ) 1,787 20,799 52,887 Stock based compensation expenses1 11,890 13,525 13,827 16,927 16,173 Share in losses of associated company 7 2 13 — — M&A related expense (income)2 (116 ) (1,588 ) — 774 498 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of Warrants3 (12,831 ) 15,095 (5,031 ) 252 (13,586 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,741 $ 12,733 $ 10,596 $ 38,752 $ 55,972

1. Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy. 2. Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2023 relate to M&A-related third-party fees, including related legal, consulting and other expenditures. Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2022 relate to a non-recurring fair value adjustment of a liability related to our 2020 acquisition of optile. 3. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as gain or loss on the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income. The impact is removed from EBITDA as it represents market conditions that are not in control of the Company.

TABLE - 3 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Numerator: Net income $ 45,549 $ 4,422 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding — Basic 365,000,974 345,522,076 Add: Dilutive impact of RSUs and options to purchase common stock 21,928,779 19,844,013 Dilutive impact of private warrants 693,926 647,607 Weighted average common shares – diluted 387,623,679 366,013,696 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — Basic earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.01

TABLE - 4 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 581,053 $ 543,299 Restricted cash 9,710 2,882 Customer funds 5,528,701 5,838,612 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $246 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 11,260 12,878 Capital advance receivables (net of allowance of $4,565 at June 30, 2023 and $5,311 at December 31, 2022) 40,220 37,155 Other current assets 37,983 36,278 Total current assets 6,208,927 6,471,104 Non-current assets: Property, equipment and software, net 13,599 14,392 Goodwill 19,889 19,889 Intangible assets, net 57,919 45,444 Restricted cash 6,092 4,848 Deferred taxes 14,002 4,169 Investment in associated company — 6,429 Severance pay fund 970 1,095 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,681 15,260 Other assets 9,771 12,021 Total assets $ 6,343,850 $ 6,594,651 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 29,170 $ 41,566 Outstanding operating balances 5,528,701 5,838,612 Other payables 100,574 97,334 Total current liabilities 5,658,445 5,977,512 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt from related party 15,639 16,138 Warrant liability 12,580 25,914 Other long-term liabilities 31,239 29,831 Total liabilities 5,717,903 6,049,395 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized; no shares were issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,800,000,000 and 3,800,000,000 shares authorized; 363,252,231 and 352,842,025 shares issued and 359,051,208 and 352,842,025 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 3,632 3,528 Treasury stock at cost, 4,201,025 and 0 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively (19,725 ) Additional paid-in capital 697,258 650,433 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (176 ) (176 ) Accumulated deficit (55,042 ) (108,529 ) Total shareholders’ equity 625,947 545,256 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,343,850 $ 6,594,651

TABLE - 5 PAYONEER GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 53,487 $ 24,633 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,948 9,626 Deferred taxes (9,833 ) 1,066 Stock-based compensation expenses 33,100 25,275 Share in gains of associated company — (13 ) Gain from change in fair value of Warrants (13,334 ) (44,027 ) Foreign currency re-measurement loss (gain) (606 ) 2,491 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other current assets (1,621 ) (6,650 ) Trade payables (13,157 ) 9,538 Deferred revenue 407 24 Accounts receivable, net 1,618 (490 ) Capital advance extended to customers (138,900 ) (109,422 ) Capital advance collected from customers 135,835 121,990 Other payables (5,259 ) (6,318 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,066 ) (3,695 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,053 5,134 Other assets 2,247 (288 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 59,919 28,874 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property, equipment and software (2,422 ) (5,093 ) Capitalization of internal use software (12,921 ) (7,772 ) Severance pay fund distributions, net 125 481 Customer funds in transit, net (54,188 ) (22,139 ) Net cash inflow from acquisition of remaining interest in joint venture 5,953 — Net cash used in investing activities (63,453 ) (34,523 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with stock based compensation plan 12,091 11,312 Outstanding operating balances, net (309,911 ) 739,388 Borrowings under related party facility 14,015 15,322 Repayments under related party facility (14,514 ) (14,219 ) Common stock repurchased (17,125 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (315,444 ) 751,803 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 705 (2,491 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds (318,273 ) 743,663 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at beginning of period 6,386,720 4,838,433 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at end of period $ 6,068,447 $ 5,582,096 Supplemental information of investing and financing activities not involving cash flows: Property, equipment, and software acquired but not paid $ 870 $ 551 Internal use software capitalized but not paid $ 8,294 $ 1,762 Common stock repurchased but not paid $ 2,600 $ — Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 2,474 $ 11,266

