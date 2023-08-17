Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally, will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, September 21, 2023, beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

Members of Payoneer’s executive leadership team will present the Company’s diverse business model and highlight why millions of SMBs around the world choose Payoneer to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business. They will also discuss Payoneer’s strategy for long-term growth and profitability, and framework for delivering shareholder value.

This event is for equity analysts and institutional investors and pre-registration is required for in-person attendance. To register, please email your name, title, and company affiliation to investor@payoneer.com. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to pre-registered attendees only.

For all interested parties, a live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, transaction cost and adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical and other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (3) Payoneer’s estimates of its financial performance; (4) the outcome of any known and/or unknown legal or regulatory proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

