Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at approximately 1:45PM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webcast and replay of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and business anywhere to participate and succeed in an increasingly digital global economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial stack that removes barriers and simplifies cross-border commerce. We make it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, pay and get paid, manage their funds across multiple currencies, and grow their businesses.

