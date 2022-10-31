Payoneer to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30 am ET

Credit Suisse’s 26th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:35 am ET

Investors and interested parties can access the webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.payoneer.com/investors/.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

www.payoneer.com

