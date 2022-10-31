Advanced search
    PAYO   US70451X1046

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

(PAYO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23 2022-10-31 pm EDT
7.665 USD   -0.45%
10/24Payoneer and WooCommerce Partner to Simplify Checkout for Today's Global Seller
BU
10/24Payoneer and WooCommerce Partner to Simplify Checkout for Today’s Global Seller
CI
10/12Payoneer Global Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022
BU
Payoneer to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30 am ET
  • Credit Suisse’s 26th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 10:35 am ET

Investors and interested parties can access the webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.payoneer.com/investors/.

About Payoneer

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world’s leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

www.payoneer.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 598 M - -
Net income 2022 2,66 M - -
Net cash 2022 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 283x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 668 M 2 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 871
Free-Float 85,1%
Payoneer Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,70 $
Average target price 9,08 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Howard Galit Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Caplan Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keren Levy President & General Manager-Merchant Services
Michael G. Levine Chief Financial Officer
Avi Zeevi Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.4.76%2 668
FISERV, INC.-1.15%65 154
BLOCK, INC.-62.05%36 562
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.30%34 731
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.50%14 188
NEXI S.P.A-37.60%11 383