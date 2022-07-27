Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:47 2022-07-26 pm EDT
83.12 USD   +7.89%
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26Activist Investor Elliott builds stake in PayPal - Bloomberg News
RE
07/26Activist Investor Elliott acquires stake in PayPal - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activist Investor Elliott builds stake in PayPal - Bloomberg News

07/27/2022 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo illustration of a PayPal logo

(Reuters) -Activist investor Elliott Investment Management is building a stake in PayPal Holdings Inc, as it plans to push the fintech giant to ramp up its cost-reduction efforts, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott may eventually become one of the PayPal's five largest shareholders, according to the report on Tuesday. (https://bloom.bg/3PZ3CQo)

The report comes after PayPal revealed earlier this year that it had initiated a strategic reduction of its global workforce, and said it expected to save about $260 million in annualized employee-related costs, as it looked to maneuver through challenging macro-economic conditions.

The company had also withdrawn its medium-term outlook at the time and lowered its full-year profit forecast, signaling that payments volumes could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

The payments behemoth was among the big winners of the COVID-19 pandemic as more people used its services to shop online and pay bills to avoid stepping out. However, the company's shares have plummeted more than 60% so far this year.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Elliott's stake in PayPal earlier on Tuesday, but said the size of the ownership could not be determined. (https://on.wsj.com/3zAzplf)

PayPal and Elliott did not respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26Activist Investor Elliott builds stake in PayPal - Bloomberg News
RE
07/26Activist Investor Elliott acquires stake in PayPal - WSJ
RE
07/26Vendreo Is The Fast, Safe, And Secure Complimentary Payment Solution For Online Merchan..
AQ
07/25Oppenheimer Adjusts PayPal Holdings Price Target to $101 From $118, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
07/21PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
PR
07/21KeyBanc Adjusts PayPal Holdings' Price Target to $100 from $125, Keeps Overweight
MT
07/20Regulator to Increase Banks' Responsibility in Money Transfer Scams
MT
07/20Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on PayPal Holdings to $97 From $115, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
07/20JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on PayPal Holdings to $112 From $127, Reiterates Overweig..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 218 M - -
Net income 2022 2 574 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89 215 M 89 215 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 77,04 $
Average target price 113,24 $
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO & Senior VP-Finance Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.15%94 554
VISA, INC.-1.95%446 360
MASTERCARD, INC.-4.21%334 794
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-9.25%50 343
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-34.38%2 600
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-52.32%1 562